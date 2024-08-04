'You Are Unfit To Sit In My Car': Man Drops His Wife On Highway; Cites Less Dowry As A Reason

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Saying that her father gave less dowry and hence she was unfit to sit in the car, a man dropped his wife on the National Highway and left for Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Sujal Pandey, Station House Office (SHO), Arav Police Station said, "We had called both the husband and wife for counselling. But since the man did not come, the woman filed a complaint against him and after that, we have registered a case."

He said that the victim Namrata was a resident of Pegu village of Firozabad. "She tied the knot with Vikas Solanki, a resident of Greater Noida. Her father had given a dowry of Rs 12 lakh. But her in-laws were not satisfied with it. They demanded a bike and Rs one lakh more. She was tortured by her husband, in-laws and other relatives. She was beaten by them too," added Pandey.

"One day, when Namrata was going in a car with her husband to get medicine for their son, Vikas dropped her on the National Highway. He kept the child with him," the police official added.

The SHO further said that apart from the husband, the case has also been filed against her in-laws and other relatives, who tortured her for dowry. "We are probing the matter," the police official added.