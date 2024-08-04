ETV Bharat / state

'You Are Unfit To Sit In My Car': Man Drops His Wife On Highway; Cites Less Dowry As A Reason

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

A man dropped his wife on the National Highway in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh saying that she was unfit to sit in the car because her father gave less dowry. The aggrieved woman approached the Uttar Pradesh Police and filed a complaint, following which the man was booked.

File photo of Arav Police Station in Firozabad (ETV Bharat)

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Saying that her father gave less dowry and hence she was unfit to sit in the car, a man dropped his wife on the National Highway and left for Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Sujal Pandey, Station House Office (SHO), Arav Police Station said, "We had called both the husband and wife for counselling. But since the man did not come, the woman filed a complaint against him and after that, we have registered a case."

He said that the victim Namrata was a resident of Pegu village of Firozabad. "She tied the knot with Vikas Solanki, a resident of Greater Noida. Her father had given a dowry of Rs 12 lakh. But her in-laws were not satisfied with it. They demanded a bike and Rs one lakh more. She was tortured by her husband, in-laws and other relatives. She was beaten by them too," added Pandey.

"One day, when Namrata was going in a car with her husband to get medicine for their son, Vikas dropped her on the National Highway. He kept the child with him," the police official added.

The SHO further said that apart from the husband, the case has also been filed against her in-laws and other relatives, who tortured her for dowry. "We are probing the matter," the police official added.

TAGGED:

FIROZABAD POLICE HIGHWAY HUSBAND AND WIFE DOWRY

