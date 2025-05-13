Yogi Orders Precautionary Measures To Contain Spread Of Bird Flu In UP

Lucknow: Amid a potential threat of H5 Avian Influenza (bird flu) outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, chaired a high-level meeting and directed officials to enforce maximum vigilance across all zoos in the state.

CM Yogi stressed the safety of protected animals and birds in zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetland areas and cow shelters. He instructed officials to take all necessary preventive measures promptly and strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by both the Central and State governments to curb the possible spread of the infection.

The threat of bird flu has increased in Gorakhpur Zoo, as four animals have died in the last month. Bird flu has been confirmed in the viscera test report of tigress Shakti's death. When the bird enclosure was investigated, some birds were also found dead. This incident has caused a stir in the zoo administration.

As a preventive measure, the Chief Minister ordered regular sanitisation of zoo premises and the use of blow torching where needed. "Ensures mandatory health screening for all wild animals and birds, along with strict inspection of their food to prevent any contamination," ordered CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister asked the authority to sensitise the zoo staff about Avian influenza and equip them with PPE kits and other essential safety gear. He further instructed that staff duties within enclosures be assigned according to the level of associated risk.

As per the safety protocol, strict monitoring of all poultry farms and tight control over the movement of poultry products has started in the affected region. The Health Department has been asked to assess the potential impact of H5 Avian Influenza on humans to prevent any risk of transmission to the public.

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to establish regular contact with institutions like the Central Zoo Authority (New Delhi), National Centre for Disease Control, Ministry of Health, Department of Fisheries and Dairy and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar (Bareilly) to seek advice and implement necessary actions accordingly.

Given the potential bird flu outbreak, Lucknow Wildlife Zoological Park has been closed for the next seven days. Meanwhile, the Kanpur Zoo Administrative Officer, Naveed Ikram, said that a few days ago, an injured lion from Gorakhpur Zoo was sent to Kanpur Zoo for treatment. It was kept on the hospital premises. Precautions are being taken in Kanpur after the possibility of the bird flu virus spreading in Gorakhpur Zoo. The zoo will remain closed from May 13 to 19. The enclosures are being sanitised.

