Yogi Govt To Launch New Health Policy To Develop World-Class Health Infrastructure Across UP

Lucknow: To boost the healthcare infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is preparing to introduce a new health policy to provide world-class health infrastructure throughout the state. Majorly to attract private investment in the Healthcare sector, the upcoming policy will be designed to cater for their needs.

It will serve as a blueprint for the next five years. The new health reform will encourage public-private partnerships as the government aims to expand advanced medical facilities not only in urban centres but also across rural areas. The thought behind this is to provide quality healthcare services locally in the villages and small towns.

In a recently held high-level meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath directed senior health department officials to ensure that Uttar Pradesh's health infrastructure matches global standards. Following this, the officials briefed him on the framework of the proposed health policy.

After giving approval to the new points to be included in the draft of the new health policy, CM Yogi stated that their goal is not just to provide treatment but to ensure a better quality of life for every citizen. “Access to affordable and quality healthcare is a government priority. To achieve this, we are bringing the private sector on board to encourage innovation, investment, and inclusivity in healthcare," he added.

The policy looks futuristic as it aims to pave the way for the establishment of super-speciality services such as neurosurgery, cardiology, and oncology in every district. Additionally, private hospitals will be integrated into key government health schemes like the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.