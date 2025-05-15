Yogi Govt To Build Airport-Style Hubs On Purvanchal And Bundelkhand Expressways To Enhance Commuters' Comfort

Lucknow: With an aim to ensure comfortable and convenient travel experience for commuters embarking on long highway journeys, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has finalised plans to build 12 modern travel hubs along the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways.

As per official reports, a detailed blueprint has been finalised to develop 12 state-of-the-art e-way hubs along the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, with a focus on commuter comfort on the expressways of Uttar Pradesh.

The government has claimed that these hubs will offer airport-like facilities, including clean restrooms, nursing rooms, and support for people with disabilities, ensuring a smoother travel experience for every commuter.

Acting on CM Yogi's vision, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), has prepared a detailed master plan to ensure these hubs provide seamless and high-quality services to the travelers.

Yogi Govt To Build Airport-Style Hubs On Purvanchal And Bundelkhand Expressways For Comfort Of Commuters (ETV Bharat)

A total of eight e-way hubs will be developed along the Purvanchal Expressway, with four major hubs being constructed at a cost of Rs 299.18 crore. Sources said the Bundelkhand Expressway will see an investment of Rs 126.25 crore for similar development.

As per the action plan prepared by UPEIDA, these e-way hubs will be equipped with world-class passenger amenities. Notably, all these hubs will deliver airport-style facilities, providing commuters with advanced, modern comforts akin to those found in airports. These hubs will be set up on both sides of the highway, at a cost of Rs 40.72 crore for the Sultanpur node (Purvanchal Expressway) and Rs 30.82 crore for the Banda hub (Bundelkhand Expressway). These facilities are set to become the largest passenger service centers on both expressways, reports said.

This apart, separate state-of-the-art restroom blocks will be provided for men and women. Along with this, additional facilities such as nursing rooms, kid-friendly washrooms, and dedicated areas for breastfeeding and changing children will also be included. For the convenience of people with disabilities, amenities like holding bars, anti-skid flooring, and wheelchairs will be installed in these hubs.

In order to facilitate the construction and development of these e-way hubs along the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, significant financial investments will be made. On the Bundelkhand Expressway, Rs 78.77 crore will be allocated for civil work and Rs 11.90 crore for electrical work. In addition to this, Rs 69.60 lakh will be spent on HVAC systems, Rs 2.28 crore on 5-year maintenance, and Rs 7.70 crore for UPPCL-related tasks.

For the Purvanchal Expressway, Rs 169.37 crore will be allocated for civil work and Rs 23.81 crore for electrical work. HVAC installation will cost Rs 1.39 crore, with Rs 4.86 crore earmarked for five-year maintenance. Apart from this, Rs 49.86 crore will be spent on UPPCL-related work, sources said.