Yogi Govt Launches Helpline Number for Senior Citizens

author img

By IANS

Published : 4 hours ago

'Kalyan Sathi' a helpline no and mobile app and an old age portal has been launched by Yogi Adityanath's Govt to address issues related to accessing benefits for them.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has launched the 'Kalyan Sathi' helpline number 14568, a mobile app, an old age home portal and a Dept magazine 'Kalyani' for senior citizens. The initiative aims to address issues related to accessing information and benefits of departmental schemes through an integrated command centre.

Lucknow, Feb 28 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has launched 'Kalyan Sathi' helpline number 14568 for senior citizens.The 'Kalyan Sathi' mobile app and old age home portal for senior citizens and departmental quarterly magazine 'Kalyani' have also been launched simultaneously. Eligible senior citizens can avail the benefits of the various schemes by calling the Kalyan Sathi helpline number.

The department will provide the benefits of the scheme to the beneficiary at home through the Panchayat assistant. This service will be operational from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on working days. According to the government spokesman, about 53 lakh elderly people are already getting pension benefits from the department.

Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun said that to solve the problems faced in getting information, assistance and benefits of departmental schemes, the Social Welfare Department is running an Integrated Command Centre, under which callers can call the Kalyan Sathi helpline number 14568 and can register any type of problem-related to availing the benefits.

The problems registered through the helpline will be resolved by regular monitoring from the district level and the beneficiary will also be informed. Similarly, problems related to schemes like scholarships, mass marriage, etc, will also be resolved immediately.

Read More

  1. Daughter throws 80-year-old mother out of home; police to act tough in such cases
  2. World Parkinson's Day 2023: Take 6 min for action against Parkinson's Disease

TAGGED:

Old age schemesYogi Adityanath govtKalyan sathi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.