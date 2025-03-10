ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Government To Phase Out Physical Stamps, Approves E-Stamps And 19 Key Proposals

Lucknow: The Yogi government, in a cabinet meeting held at Lok Bhawan, approved 19 important proposals. A major decision was to phase out physical stamps worth over ₹5,630 crore, replacing them with e-stamps to enhance transparency and prevent irregularities. As per the decision, high-value physical stamp papers ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 will be auctioned and will remain valid only until March 31, 2025.

In a press briefing, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that all the proposals were discussed and unanimously approved. These proposals cover crucial sectors such as health, education, transport, urban development and employee welfare.

Among the other important decisions, the Cabinet approved the procurement of wheat in the state, as announced by the Centre, at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal. The procurement process will start from March 17 to June 15. In line with this, the state government will establish around 6,500 procurement centres across Uttar Pradesh under the supervision of eight agencies, including the marketing branch of the Food Department.

The cabinet also cleared the free transfer of 14.05 acres of land for establishing a medical college in Ballia, named after freedom fighter Chittu Pandey. Additionally, 4,570 sq metres of land from the Government Agricultural School in Balipura village (Bulandshahr) will be transferred to the Medical Education Department to establish a nursing college. Nursing colleges are being set up in 27 autonomous medical colleges across the state.

Furthermore, the Cabinet accepted revised administrative and financial sanctions for a 300-bed gynaecology block, including a 100-bed paediatric block, under the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai, Etawah.

To push the industrial development in the state, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 451.20 acres of land from closed spinning mills under the UP Cooperative Spinning Mills Sangh Limited in Kanpur to UPSIDA for industrial use free of cost.