Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Uttarakhand Visit A Mix Of Politics And Family

He received a warm welcome from the state’s cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi and Premchand Aggarwal on his arrival at Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Uttarakhand Visit A Mix Of Politics And Family
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath begins two-day Uttarakhand visit (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Bharatpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday. He received a warm welcome from the state’s cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi and Premchand Aggarwal on his arrival at Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport. The CM then proceeded towards Talla Banas village in Pauri district in a helicopter.

In Talla Banas, Adityanath began the program by attending Shree Mata Garhvasini Devi Temple's Pran Pratishtha function. He also interacted with local people and assisted in planting Rudraksha trees with the villagers. Besides, a 100-foot-tall tricolour park was inaugurated at the grounds of Maha Yogi Guru Gorakhnath Degree College.

All preparations were thoroughly made by the District Administration Pauri to support Adityanath's visit, while the Pauri Police were placed on high alert. Added consideration was given to the people in the area to avoid any disturbances.

Apart from his official itinerary, the Uttar Pradesh CM’s trip to Uttarakhand is also personal as he will be in his hometown of Panchur to attend his niece's wedding. He will be attending the mehndi ceremony for his niece on Thursday evening and engaging in other festivities two days from now.

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also accompanied Adityanath when he was gifted a large Trishula.

