Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Uttarakhand Visit A Mix Of Politics And Family

Bharatpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday. He received a warm welcome from the state’s cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi and Premchand Aggarwal on his arrival at Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport. The CM then proceeded towards Talla Banas village in Pauri district in a helicopter.

In Talla Banas, Adityanath began the program by attending Shree Mata Garhvasini Devi Temple's Pran Pratishtha function. He also interacted with local people and assisted in planting Rudraksha trees with the villagers. Besides, a 100-foot-tall tricolour park was inaugurated at the grounds of Maha Yogi Guru Gorakhnath Degree College.

All preparations were thoroughly made by the District Administration Pauri to support Adityanath's visit, while the Pauri Police were placed on high alert. Added consideration was given to the people in the area to avoid any disturbances.