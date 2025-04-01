Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over Cowshed Remarks, Accuses SP Of Ties With Butchers

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party over a recent statement of its president Akhilesh Yadav, and claimed the party had connections with butchers and cows were slaughtered during its rule.

"That is why their chief (Akhilesh Yadav) finds foul smell in cow dung," the CM told an event here.

Taking a jibe at the BJP on March 27 in Kannauj, Yadav had said the saffron party likes "durgandh" (foul smell) and so it is building "gaushalas" or cowsheds while his party developed perfume parks.

Hitting back at Yadav over his comments, Adityanath said at the Bareilly event, "The Samajwadi Party gave us the destitute cow. They left cows unclaimed. The Samajwadi Party chief says that cow dung stinks. This is their reality because they used to hand over the cow to butchers."

The chief minister alleged that people associated with the Samajwadi Party used to slaughter cows and had "close relations with cow smugglers and butchers".

"When we sent the butchers on the way to "jahannum" (hell), they started complaining. Their problem is that all their butcher friends went to hell," he said.

"What do they know about serving the mother cow (gau mata)? They will find a foul smell in cow dung. They do not see the foulness of their own deeds. They see foul odour in the service of cow mother and that is why their party president (Akhilesh Yadav) made that statement," he said.

Talking about his government's work on the law and order front, the chief minister said, "Now all the rioters are writhing like rats but they do not have the courage to come out. They know if they involve in riots, it will have dire consequences (for them."

In his remarks on March 27, Yadav had also said that Kannauj has always spread the fragrance of brotherhood, but the BJP spreads the stench of hatred.

"I urge the people of Kannauj to remove this BJP stench completely. It has been reduced to some extent, but next time, remove it entirely so that Kannauj's stalled development can move forward."

"They (the BJP) like foul smell, that's why they are building 'gaushalas' (cowsheds). We like fragrance, that's why we were making a perfume park." (With PTI Inputs)