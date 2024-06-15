ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Brainstorm on BJP's Dismal UP Show in Lok Sabha Election 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Sources said that the Chief Minister will meet the RSS chief, who is already in Gorakhpur to attend the centenary celebrations of the Sangh, at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir located in Maniram area in the evening.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (L) and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (L) and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur to brainstorm about the BJP's dismal performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha election 2024, sources said.

It is learnt that Adityanath, during his two-day visit to his hometown Gorakhpur, will meet Bhagwat at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir located in Maniram area in the evening. Bhagwat is already in Gorakhpur since the evening of June 12 as part of centenary celebrations of the RSS. Sources said that the UP Chief Minister and the RSS Chief will brainstorm on the BJP's poor show in UP in the Lok Sabha election 2024. From winning 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the state, the saffron party's tally reduced by nearly half winning only 32 seats this year.

Sources said that the UP CM and Bhagwat are also likely to discuss threadbare the expansion of the Sangh. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Gorakhpur since the evening of 12 June.

Mohan Bhagwat is participating in the Sangh worker development program in Gorakhpur. After participating in the 5-day program, he will leave Gorakhpur on 17 June. BJP workers are enthusiastic about Mohan Bhagwat's meeting with CM Yogi. Addressing the swayamsevaks during his visit, the Sangh chief has said that the need of the hour is that the Sangh should be expanded on a large scale and with strength from block to village level as the RSS marks its centenary in the year 2025.

