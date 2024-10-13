ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Adityanath May Visit Ailing Mother At Dehradun Hospital

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi was admitted to Jolly Grant Hospital in Dehradun after her health condition deteriorated two days back.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Yogi Adityanath May Visit Ailing Mother At Dehradun Hospital
Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat/ File)

Dehradun/ Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may visit his mother, Savitri Devi, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun for the last two days.

According to sources, Yogi has already left for Dehradun from Gorakhpur after learning about his mother's ill health. Also, prior to leaving for the hill state, he cancelled his programmes scheduled in Lucknow and Delhi.

Meanwhile, in view of the possibilities of Yogi's visit, Dehradun Police have deployed a force on the stretch from the airport to the hospital while the district administration is on alert.

Savitri Devi, aged around 85, was rushed to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated and is currently stated to be stable. She is admitted in ward 111 of room number 15. Savitri Devi lives at the family's ancestral home in Panchur village in Yamakeshwar block of Uttarakhand. She was taken to Jolly Grant Hospital after her condition worsened.

Yogi had last seen his mother four months ago. In June 2024, when Savitri Devi was admitted at AIIMS, Rishikesh, CM had come to the hospital to meet her.

Yogi, a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, had become a monk in 1994 and since then has had very less interaction with his family members. In 2022, he had met his mother during a trip to the state. Prior to this, in 2020, after Yogi's father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away, he could not attend the funeral as he was busy with Covid management.

Read more

  1. Yogi meets his mother for the first time after becoming UP CM
  2. UP CM Credits BJP Win In Haryana To Party Leaders' Dedication, Power Of Double-Engine Govt

Dehradun/ Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may visit his mother, Savitri Devi, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun for the last two days.

According to sources, Yogi has already left for Dehradun from Gorakhpur after learning about his mother's ill health. Also, prior to leaving for the hill state, he cancelled his programmes scheduled in Lucknow and Delhi.

Meanwhile, in view of the possibilities of Yogi's visit, Dehradun Police have deployed a force on the stretch from the airport to the hospital while the district administration is on alert.

Savitri Devi, aged around 85, was rushed to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated and is currently stated to be stable. She is admitted in ward 111 of room number 15. Savitri Devi lives at the family's ancestral home in Panchur village in Yamakeshwar block of Uttarakhand. She was taken to Jolly Grant Hospital after her condition worsened.

Yogi had last seen his mother four months ago. In June 2024, when Savitri Devi was admitted at AIIMS, Rishikesh, CM had come to the hospital to meet her.

Yogi, a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, had become a monk in 1994 and since then has had very less interaction with his family members. In 2022, he had met his mother during a trip to the state. Prior to this, in 2020, after Yogi's father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away, he could not attend the funeral as he was busy with Covid management.

Read more

  1. Yogi meets his mother for the first time after becoming UP CM
  2. UP CM Credits BJP Win In Haryana To Party Leaders' Dedication, Power Of Double-Engine Govt
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOGI ADITYANATHYOGI MAY VISIT AILING MOTHERUP CM MOTHER HOSPITALISEDYOGI ADITYANATH MAY VISIT DEHRADUN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.