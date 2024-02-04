Yogi Adityanath Most Popular CM on Social Media with 27.4 Million Followers

Loading...

Yogi Adityanath has 27.4 million followers on his 'X' handle making him India's most popular Chief Minister. In terms of politicians, he has the third highest number of followers after PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Lucknow: Popularity of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav has been increasing rapidly on social media with both having large number of followers.

Around 1.5 years back, both the politicians had nearly 14 million followers on their respective social media X handles. The scene continued to be the same for a long time before Adityanath's popularity soared further making him the most popular CM in the country.

Presently, Adityanath has the highest number of followers on social media in India. The number of followers on his X handle has touched 27.4 million. Akhilesh Yadav, who had always enjoyed a similar popularity on social media now has close to 19 million followers.

According to party insiders, Adityanath had always been among the popular politicians and now he has stood up as the most popular CM. His personal account on X, @myogiadityanath, has more than 2.74 crore followers.

The figure of his followers has surpassed his popular counterpart, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has 2.73 crore followers on X. Infact, Adityanath is now the third most popular politician in India. The first two positions held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi has the highest number of 9.51 crore followers on X in the country.

Apart from his personal account on the social media platform, Adityanath's official account @myogioffice also attracts a lot of attention and has more than 10 million followers. Started in January 2019, this account has become the biggest official account held by any individual in the country.

