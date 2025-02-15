Yogi Adityanath Meets MP CM Mohan Yadav, Attends Kunal Chouhan's Wedding In Bhopal

Bhopal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bhopal on Friday and attended the wedding of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's younger son, Kunal. During his trip, Yogi Adityanath also met Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav at the CM House, where they engaged in discussion on various important topics, including the upcoming Simhastha 2028.

In a video shared by Dr Mohan Yadav on social media, he extended a warm welcome to Yogi Adityanath. "It was a meaningful discussion on topics like Simhastha 2028, and it was an enjoyable conversation," Dr Yadav said. Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Jal Shakti, Swantantra Dev Singh, and Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge Mahendra Singh, along with other dignitaries, were also present during the meeting.

As part of his visit, Yogi Adityanath was taken on a tour of the CM House by Dr Yadav. Prominent figures like MLA Rameshwar Sharma, former minister Gopal Bhargava, and PWD Minister Rakesh Singh accompanied the two leaders during the tour.

After the meeting, Yogi Adityanath attended the grand wedding ceremony of Kunal Chouhan and Riddhi, where he was joined by several VVIPs. Along with Yogi Adityanath, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Mohan Yadav Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present. The wedding ceremony, which gathered a mix of political figures and spiritual leaders, was a significant event in Bhopal.

Dr Mohan Yadav shared pictures from the wedding and wished the newlyweds, Kunal and Riddhi, a prosperous married life. He congratulated them on behalf of the state and expressed his happiness for the couple.