Yogi Adityanath Govt In UP Committed To Animal Welfare

The chief minister's cow protection efforts have given a new identity to the state where 16,09,557 destitute cows have been accommodated at 7,713 cow shelters

Animal welfare with focus on cow protection has been the top priority of the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST

Lucknow: Animal welfare with focus on cow protection has been the top priority of the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh.

Since 2017, the chief minister's cow protection efforts have given a new identity to the state where 16,09,557 destitute cows have been accommodated at 7,713 cow shelters. The figure reflects the sensitivity and commitment of the state towards cows. This apart, 2,37,369 cows were handed over to interested farmers and cattle rearers under the Chief Minister's Sahyogita Yojana, which has also strengthened the rural economy.

In a bid to ensure the health of cows along with their protection, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a comprehensive vaccination campaign under which a total of 14.50 crore animals have been vaccinated. Of the total cows vaccinated as part of the campaign, 1.92 crore were inoculated to prevent Lumpy Skin disease. The government has also set up a toll-free number 1962 for free veterinary assistance. The initiative has proved to be a boon for cattle farmers as it enhances the safety and productivity of their livestock.

To encourage public participation, the government has launched several incentive-based schemes. Programmes like the Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana and the Swadeshi Govansh Sanvardhan Yojana have shown new paths to livestock farmers. Under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, the government provides a 50% subsidy for setting up dairy units. Also, through DBT, a monthly amount of Rs 1,500 is being transferred for feed to the cow shelters at the rate of Rs 50 per day per cow. These schemes have increased the income of cattle rearing families and promoted rural self-reliance.









