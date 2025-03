Yoga Teacher 'Buried Alive' Over Suspected Illicit Relationship, Body Found After 3 Months: Police

Rohtak: Three months after a 45-year-old yoga teacher went missing, his body was found in a pit in Charkhi Dadri after a probe revealed that he was "buried alive" over a suspected illicit relationship with the wife of one of the four accused, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Jagdeep, had been working at an institution here and was living in rented accommodation for the past some time. He went missing three months ago, after which his family lodged a complaint at the Shivaji Colony police station.

The investigation, which included examining CCTV footage for clues, led to the arrest of two accomplices of the main accused, Rajkaran. The police said Rajkaran suspected Jagdeep of having an illicit relationship with his wife.

Following their questioning, the police found the body buried in a 7-foot deep pit in a village in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, they said.

"The main accused,Rajkaran is absconding and efforts are on to nab him and another accused in the case. Two of the main accused's accomplices have been arrested.

"During preliminary investigations, it has emerged that Rajkaran suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship with the yoga teacher. However, the exact details will emerge once Rajkaran is nabbed," SHO Shivaji Colony, Rohtak, Inspector Dilbag Singh said.

During their questioning, the accused told the police that they kidnapped Jagdeep, taped his mouth, tied his hands and legs and took him to Charkhi Dadri where the pit had been dug in a deserted field.

The suspects told the police that he was "buried alive" in the pit, according to the SHO.

The murder has come to light amid outrage over the gruesome killing of a a former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput allegedly by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Saurabh Rajput was drugged and then stabbed to death allegedly by his wife Muskan and Sahil on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.

The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Saurabh's family by sending them messages from his phone. The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which they were arrested.