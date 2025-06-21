ETV Bharat / state

Yoga Shining Example Of India’s Soft Power, Shared Legacy Of Entire Mankind: President Murmu

President Murmu said that yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul.

Yoga Shining Example Of India’s Soft Power, Shared Legacy Of Entire Mankind: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu participates in a mass yoga session on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day, at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan, in Dehradun. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described yoga as a shining example of India’s soft power and said it has now become a shared legacy of entire mankind. Addressing a programme here at the police lines on the occasion of yoga day the President said that ever since the United Nations adopted India’s proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), most countries across the world have made yoga a part of their daily lives and are benefitting from it.

"It has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind," she said. Citing examples of yoga’s growing international popularity, she mentioned Kuwaiti yoga practitioner Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who was conferred with the Padma Shri by the government of India for promoting yoga and unifying cultures through it.

"Yoga is not connected with any religion, sect or community. It is an art of leading a healthy life," the President said, appealing to everyone to embrace it as a daily practice for mental and physical well-being.

She said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul. Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, who also attended the event, said yoga is India’s priceless gift to the world.

"India is already playing its role as the 'Vishwa Guru' in the form of yoga," he said. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present at the event where a large number of people from different walks of life performed yoga asanas.

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described yoga as a shining example of India’s soft power and said it has now become a shared legacy of entire mankind. Addressing a programme here at the police lines on the occasion of yoga day the President said that ever since the United Nations adopted India’s proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), most countries across the world have made yoga a part of their daily lives and are benefitting from it.

"It has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind," she said. Citing examples of yoga’s growing international popularity, she mentioned Kuwaiti yoga practitioner Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who was conferred with the Padma Shri by the government of India for promoting yoga and unifying cultures through it.

"Yoga is not connected with any religion, sect or community. It is an art of leading a healthy life," the President said, appealing to everyone to embrace it as a daily practice for mental and physical well-being.

She said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul. Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, who also attended the event, said yoga is India’s priceless gift to the world.

"India is already playing its role as the 'Vishwa Guru' in the form of yoga," he said. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present at the event where a large number of people from different walks of life performed yoga asanas.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUINTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGAYOGA BOOST IMMUNITY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.