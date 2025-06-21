'A Spiritual Practice Balancing Mind, Body And Soul': For Journalist-turned-Ayush Expert Jagdish Singh, Yoga Is Beyond Asanas

Ranchi: For Jagdish Singh, a Yoga Inspector in the Ayushman Department of the Jharkhand, Yoga is not just about Asanas, but a spiritual practice, which helps in the balance of body, mind and soul. Singh, who is also a trained journalist, believes that Yoga also helps in relieving the stress levels associated with the hectic profession of journalism.

For Journalist-turned-Ayush Expert Jagdish Singh, Yoga Is Beyond Asanas (ETV Bharat)

Singh, who has done Masters in Yogic Science from the Yoga Department of Ranchi University, has been associated with the AYUSH Department of Jharkhand Government for the last several years and is taking yoga to every village. He is currently working as a Yoga Inspector in Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center (Arogya Mandir) and is teaching yoga to children and the elderly in rural schools, Anganwadi centers, health centers.

Taking Yoga Out Of Books To Villages

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat on International Day of Yoga 2025, Singh said that when he started studying yoga, it was limited to books or limited institutions.

"But in the last 10 years, a revolution has come. Now yoga is not just a physical exercise, but has become a way of life," he said. He said that while working in rural areas, he realized that from children to the elderly, everyone was getting physically and mentally empowered by yoga.

"I have seen amazing changes in many children. Their memory power has increased, the ability to concentrate has improved and their confidence has increased remarkably. Physical health has naturally improved, but they have also become very strong mentally."

'A Quick Fix To Get Rid Of Stress And Depression'

Over rising stress and mental pressure among people in today's fast paced world especially students during examinations, Singh said, “When the matriculation and intermediate results come, many children become victims of depression. This is a matter of concern. We have taught pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques to reduce stress in children through yoga, which has helped them in maintaining mental balance.”

He said that yoga not only treats the body but also the mind. "Especially methods like Anulom-Vilom, Bhramari, Shavasana, and meditation are helpful in fighting mental diseases," he said adding “Yoga is not magic, it is an exercise which, if done regularly, then problems like depression, anxiety, and anger start reducing automatically.”

Special Yoga Module For Journalists

Singh said that he has done a special research for journalists to relieve them from work-related stress.

"Journalists, especially those who run around continuously in the field or sit at their desks for long hours, have problems like spinal cord, eye and mental fatigue. I interacted with many reporters and understood how much relief they can get from yoga. Some modules have been prepared for them with the help of the AYUSH department, which have benefited the journalists," he said.

'Serious Ailments Controlled With Yoga'

Singh said that a retired engineer in Ranchi who suffered a brain stroke after retirement recovered with Yoga.

"When he joined yoga after being discharged from the hospital, his blood pressure and blood sugar got controlled within a few months. Now he is not only healthy, but he himself is also teaching yoga to others.”

"The effect of yoga is not limited to only sadhana, it is a lifestyle change. Today many such diseases – like diabetes, high BP, obesity, joint pain – whose solution could not be found in medicines for years, have come under control with regular yoga".

Recognition

Singh has been honored by various social and educational organizations for his work on Yoga. For him, both journalism and yoga are means of service. He believes that even while being in a busy profession like journalism, if a person makes yoga a part of his life with restraint and discipline, then he can remain mentally and physically healthy.

'Yoga Is Beyond Asanas'

Singh believes that Yoga is not just an asana, but rather a spiritual practice, in which there is a balance of body, mind and soul.

"Every person should take out some time in the day for yoga. This will not only reduce his stress, but he will also find himself physically, mentally and emotionally better.”

International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the physical and spiritual benefits of India's gift to the world. The inaugural event was held on June 21, 2015 following a resolution by the United Nations moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.