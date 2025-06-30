3 Yoga Gurus Wait For Their Awards Announced By Madhya Pradesh Govt 10 Years Ago

Sagar: Even as BJP-led governments are working towards taking yoga to the global platform, three yoga gurus of Madhya Pradesh have been waiting for their awards that were announced over 10 years back.
On the occasion of National Youth Day, 2015, a mass 'Surya Namaskar' was organised and the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had announced state-level Vivekananda Samman to three 'yogacharyas' (yoga gurus). Sagar's well-known yogacharya Vishnu Arya was announced the award for 2012-13, Radheshyam Mishra of Ujjain for 2011-12 and Patanjali Yogavarta Sansthan of Vidisha for 2013-14. The awards were to be distributed by the school education department but none of the yoga gurus have received any award till now.
Yogacharya Vishnu Arya, aged 94, is performing yoga for almost 70 years. He has written several letters to the government but is deprived of the award till now. When he was 23 years old, he performed yoga at a camp organised by a saint of the Arya Samaj who had come to Sagar at that time. Since then he has been achieving several feats and has dedicated his life to yoga sadhana.
His yoga postures have always been a topic of discussion. He has used his yoga skills to break a stone on his chest and bend an iron rod. After undergoing training from Satyanand Saraswati, a disciple of Swami Shivanand, he travelled across India to carry forward the tradition. In 1968, he established Yoga Niketan in Sagar. Diseases like diabetes, asthma, cervical ailments and sciatica are being cured through yoga at the Yoga Niketan. Even at the age of 94, Arya is engaged in constant yoga practise.
Arya said, "I cannot say who is responsible for this but when the government has made some announcement, it should be fulfilled. They had announced awards for those who have dedicated their lives to yoga. When Vivekananda Jayanti was celebrated for the first time, I included 6,000 people do 'Surya Namaskar' in Sagar, which was a record in Madhya Pradesh."
The government had announced the Vivekananda Award but for some unknown reasons it has not been given till date, he added.
Swami Vedananda, director of Patanjali Yogvarta Sanstha of Vidisha, is ill. He is 84 years old and is still waiting for the award.