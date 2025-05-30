ETV Bharat / state

Yoga Guru Ramdev Asks Political Parties To Stay United Amid National Crisis, Backs 'Operation Sindoor'

At the same time, Baba Ramdev has appealed to everyone to do regular yoga and be health conscious, as coronavirus has struck the country again.

Yoga guru Ramdev. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST

Haridwar: Amid opposition parties' allegation of politicisation of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said now is the time when everyone, irrespective of political affiliations, should be united, considering the national threat and crisis the country is experiencing.

He was interacting with the media at an event organised at the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park here. The Yoga guru backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who insisted on continuing 'Operation Sindoor' if it is needed. According to him, the army should always remain on alert as Pakistan can't be a trusted neighbour.

"In Pakistan, when the party in power senses losing its grip, it starts attacking India. Pakistan is never to be trusted, so I also feel that Operation Sindoor should be continued," he said.

At the same time, Baba Ramdev has appealed to everyone to do regular yoga and be health conscious, as coronavirus is knocking on the country again. Baba Ramdev, who welcomed the new yoga policy of Uttarakhand, has announced that his trust will engage one lakh people during the International Yoga Day celebration in Kurukshetra. The yoga guru brought the context of his discussion with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who, according to him, insisted that the former spread yoga widely.

"First of all, I congratulate Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing the new yoga policy. Under that, new possibilities regarding balance in yoga have emerged in Uttarakhand, and the world knows Uttarakhand as the capital of yoga. Along with industrialism, new eco-friendly industries without pollution will be developed in Uttarakhand," he added.

According to him, as many as 250 Ashok Leyland trucks will be added to the fleet of Patanjali Transport. He set a target of turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in the field of transport and logistics.

Ramdev said those who have low immunity are at risk when Covid has struck the country again. "Strengthening immunity is a must so that people remain healthy. People will have to be more aware to make their bodies and minds sound alongside earning money," he said.

