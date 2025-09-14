Yoga Guru Honey-Trapped, Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh in Telangana's Rangareddy district
Two women who had joined the Yoga Guru's ashram allegedly blackmailed him with photos and videos.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST|
Updated : September 14, 2025 at 9:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: A yoga guru was allegedly honey-trapped and duped of Rs 50 lakh at Chevella in Rangareddy district.
Police said two women had joined the ashram of Venkata Ranga Reddy Mitta and came close to him. They later blackmailed him with objectionable photos and videos. The women had made to join the ashram by other members of a gang which blackmailed Reddy and duped him of Rs 50 lakh.
The women blackmailed Reddy with pictures and videos they had shot with him at the ashram. Reddy paid them two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each. But the accused did not stop the harassment and demanded Rs 2 crore from the yoga guru who finally decided to put his foot down.
Reddy then filed a complaint with Golconda police. During probe, the police called the members of the gang to a location on the pretext of giving them the money which they had demanded from Reddy. However, as the accused arrived at the spot, they were arrested by a team of police personnel.
The accused were identified as Amar, Moulali, Rajesh, Manjula, and Rajini. They were sent to judicial custody. Police said the accused are being interrogated and it is being ascertained whether they had blackmailed others as well.
