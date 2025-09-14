ETV Bharat / state

Yoga Guru Honey-Trapped, Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh in Telangana's Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: A yoga guru was allegedly honey-trapped and duped of Rs 50 lakh at Chevella in Rangareddy district.

Police said two women had joined the ashram of Venkata Ranga Reddy Mitta and came close to him. They later blackmailed him with objectionable photos and videos. The women had made to join the ashram by other members of a gang which blackmailed Reddy and duped him of Rs 50 lakh.

The women blackmailed Reddy with pictures and videos they had shot with him at the ashram. Reddy paid them two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each. But the accused did not stop the harassment and demanded Rs 2 crore from the yoga guru who finally decided to put his foot down.