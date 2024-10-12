ETV Bharat / state

Baba Ramdev Appeals to Muslim Religious Leaders to Condemn Mixing of 'Dirty Things' in Food and Drinks

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's appeal comes in the wake of videos surfacing across the country about alleged mixing of dirty things in food and drinks.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev in Haridwar.
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev in Haridwar. (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has given his reaction after videos allegedly showing 'dirty things' being mixed in food items surfaced from many places in the country, triggering an uproar. Ramdev Baba said that Muslim religious leaders should come forward and speak up against such incidents.

He said that it is surprising that the religious leaders are remaining silent on such incidents happening again and again. "Such issues should be opposed with vigor. All this is like a stigma for civilized society," he said here on Saturday. Ramdev Baba visited Haridwar along with Acharya Balkrishna and performed Kanya Poojan in Kankhal on Vijayadashami.

A few days ago, the incident of spitting in the tea pot while brewing it created an uproar in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. It triggered a debate everywhere. Such videos keep coming out from other places every day, following which Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev gave his reaction. The Yoga Guru has said that now Muslim religious leaders should speak on this.

Last month, a case of selling juice mixed with dirty things came to light in Ghaziabad's Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Then Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action. Two persons, who were accused of mixing filth, were arrested. The arrests were made after the public demanded strict action.

Read more:

  1. Jailbreak During Durga Puja: Five Undertrial Prisoners Escape from Morigaon District Jail

Haridwar: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has given his reaction after videos allegedly showing 'dirty things' being mixed in food items surfaced from many places in the country, triggering an uproar. Ramdev Baba said that Muslim religious leaders should come forward and speak up against such incidents.

He said that it is surprising that the religious leaders are remaining silent on such incidents happening again and again. "Such issues should be opposed with vigor. All this is like a stigma for civilized society," he said here on Saturday. Ramdev Baba visited Haridwar along with Acharya Balkrishna and performed Kanya Poojan in Kankhal on Vijayadashami.

A few days ago, the incident of spitting in the tea pot while brewing it created an uproar in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. It triggered a debate everywhere. Such videos keep coming out from other places every day, following which Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev gave his reaction. The Yoga Guru has said that now Muslim religious leaders should speak on this.

Last month, a case of selling juice mixed with dirty things came to light in Ghaziabad's Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Then Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action. Two persons, who were accused of mixing filth, were arrested. The arrests were made after the public demanded strict action.

Read more:

  1. Jailbreak During Durga Puja: Five Undertrial Prisoners Escape from Morigaon District Jail
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABA RAMDEVRAMDEVYOGA GURUMUSLIM LEADERSBABA RAMDEV DRINKS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.