Baba Ramdev Appeals to Muslim Religious Leaders to Condemn Mixing of 'Dirty Things' in Food and Drinks

Haridwar: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has given his reaction after videos allegedly showing 'dirty things' being mixed in food items surfaced from many places in the country, triggering an uproar. Ramdev Baba said that Muslim religious leaders should come forward and speak up against such incidents.

He said that it is surprising that the religious leaders are remaining silent on such incidents happening again and again. "Such issues should be opposed with vigor. All this is like a stigma for civilized society," he said here on Saturday. Ramdev Baba visited Haridwar along with Acharya Balkrishna and performed Kanya Poojan in Kankhal on Vijayadashami.

A few days ago, the incident of spitting in the tea pot while brewing it created an uproar in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. It triggered a debate everywhere. Such videos keep coming out from other places every day, following which Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev gave his reaction. The Yoga Guru has said that now Muslim religious leaders should speak on this.

Last month, a case of selling juice mixed with dirty things came to light in Ghaziabad's Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Then Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action. Two persons, who were accused of mixing filth, were arrested. The arrests were made after the public demanded strict action.