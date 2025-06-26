Yoga Guru Arrested With 2 Kgs Cannabis In Chhattisgarh, Police Suspect International Drug Racket

Rajnandgaon: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a Yoga Guru for allegedly selling ‘ganja’ (cannabis) in a yoga ashram near Pragya Giri hill of the state.

Police raided the premises of the ashram following a tip-off from locals and recovered two kilos of cannabis and other objectionable items from his possession.

“We received multiple reports about anti-social elements gathering every evening in the farmhouse of the accused Yogi Kanti Agarwal near Pragya Giri Hill. Following this, we conducted a raid,” said Dongargarh SDOP Ashish Kunjam.

“Nearly two kilograms of cannabis and a ‘chillum’ (hookah) were seized from him. He was arrested under the NDPS Act and has been presented in the court and sent to jail,” he said.

Police said that the accused used to run a yoga ashram in Goa as well. “Many foreign tourists were associated with him. It has also been revealed that Yogi Baba has travelled to more than 100 countries,” they said.

SDOP said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Yogi Kanti lived in Goa for 20 years. “He has taken yoga degrees from different universities. He also used to train many foreigners. Yogi Baba was building a yoga ashram on Dongargarh Pragya Giri hill on the lines of Goa for two months,” he said.