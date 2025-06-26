ETV Bharat / state

Yoga Guru Arrested With 2 Kgs Cannabis In Chhattisgarh, Police Suspect International Drug Racket

Police raided the premises of the ashram following a tip-off from locals and recovered two kilos of cannabis and other objectionable items from his possession.

Yoga Guru Arrested With 2 Kgs Cannabis In Chhattisgarh, Police Suspect International Drug Racket
Yoga Guru Arrested With 2 Kgs Cannabis In Chhattisgarh, Police Suspect International Drug Racket (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rajnandgaon: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a Yoga Guru for allegedly selling ‘ganja’ (cannabis) in a yoga ashram near Pragya Giri hill of the state.

Police raided the premises of the ashram following a tip-off from locals and recovered two kilos of cannabis and other objectionable items from his possession.

“We received multiple reports about anti-social elements gathering every evening in the farmhouse of the accused Yogi Kanti Agarwal near Pragya Giri Hill. Following this, we conducted a raid,” said Dongargarh SDOP Ashish Kunjam.

“Nearly two kilograms of cannabis and a ‘chillum’ (hookah) were seized from him. He was arrested under the NDPS Act and has been presented in the court and sent to jail,” he said.

Police said that the accused used to run a yoga ashram in Goa as well. “Many foreign tourists were associated with him. It has also been revealed that Yogi Baba has travelled to more than 100 countries,” they said.

SDOP said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Yogi Kanti lived in Goa for 20 years. “He has taken yoga degrees from different universities. He also used to train many foreigners. Yogi Baba was building a yoga ashram on Dongargarh Pragya Giri hill on the lines of Goa for two months,” he said.

Read More

  1. Arunachal: 210 Kg Of Ganja Seized, 3 Arrested In Major Drug Bust
  2. Two Nabbed With Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Cr In Mirzapur

Rajnandgaon: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a Yoga Guru for allegedly selling ‘ganja’ (cannabis) in a yoga ashram near Pragya Giri hill of the state.

Police raided the premises of the ashram following a tip-off from locals and recovered two kilos of cannabis and other objectionable items from his possession.

“We received multiple reports about anti-social elements gathering every evening in the farmhouse of the accused Yogi Kanti Agarwal near Pragya Giri Hill. Following this, we conducted a raid,” said Dongargarh SDOP Ashish Kunjam.

“Nearly two kilograms of cannabis and a ‘chillum’ (hookah) were seized from him. He was arrested under the NDPS Act and has been presented in the court and sent to jail,” he said.

Police said that the accused used to run a yoga ashram in Goa as well. “Many foreign tourists were associated with him. It has also been revealed that Yogi Baba has travelled to more than 100 countries,” they said.

SDOP said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Yogi Kanti lived in Goa for 20 years. “He has taken yoga degrees from different universities. He also used to train many foreigners. Yogi Baba was building a yoga ashram on Dongargarh Pragya Giri hill on the lines of Goa for two months,” he said.

Read More

  1. Arunachal: 210 Kg Of Ganja Seized, 3 Arrested In Major Drug Bust
  2. Two Nabbed With Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Cr In Mirzapur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NDPS ACTYOGA GURU ARRESTED WITH CANNABIS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.