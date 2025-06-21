Yoga Day Celebrations Underway In J'khand, Politicians Participate In Events

Ranchi: The International Yoga Day celebrations are underway in Jharkhand with politicians cutting across party lines participating in events to promote physical and mental well-being. State Health Minister Irfan Ansari took part in an event here and said yoga is "not merely an exercise but a lifestyle that fosters balance among heart, soul, and mind".

Jharkhand's BJP president Babulal Marandi participated in a yoga session at Ranchi's Ambikapuri, while Union Minister Annapurna Devi practised yoga in Deoghar. The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year's theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended his wishes on the occasion.

"Yoga is not just exercise but a powerful method to keep life balanced and holistically healthy. It energises the body, brings clarity to thoughts, and provides stability to life. Let's resolve to incorporate yoga into our daily routine," Gangwar posted on X.

Ansari led the yoga session at Birsa Munda Fun Park in Ranchi, where BJP MLA CP Singh also participated.

The minister said, "Yoga has been practised for years in our country. It is not merely an exercise but a lifestyle that fosters balance among heart, soul, and mind." Singh said people in the country came to know about yoga and pranayama around 5,000 years ago, and it helps keep diseases away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way in earning global recognition for yoga, the BJP legislator said. In 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.