Yet Another Girl Dies After Alleged 'Self Immolation' In Odisha

Kendrapara: In yet another shocking incident, a Plus III girl student of Pattamundai College died after allegedly setting herself on fire in her house at Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased set herself on fire after pouring kerosene at her house. She succumbed to severe burn injuries. Although the exact reason for the girl's death has not yet been ascertained, her father said she was being blackmailed and had informed police about it.

The victim's father alleged a youth had been blackmailing his daughter with her obscene photographs and videos. He said his daughter had lodged a formal complaint about it at the local police station six months back. Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

This is the third such incident within a month in Odisha where a young woman allegedly died by suicide by setting herself on fire. On July 12, a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had allegedly set herself on fire after reportedly being harassed by her head of the department (HoD). Three days later, she succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

About a week later, on July 19, a 15-year-old girl reportedly self-immolated in Puri’s Balanga. She was airlifted to AIIMS-New Delhi, where she passed away on the evening of August 2.