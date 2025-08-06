Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Yet Another Girl Dies After Alleged 'Self Immolation' In Odisha

The victim's father alleged she was being blackmailed by a youth with her obscene photographs and videos.

In yet another shocking incident, a Plus III girl student of Pattamundai College died after allegedly setting herself on fire in her house at Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday
The house where the girl student died (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kendrapara: In yet another shocking incident, a Plus III girl student of Pattamundai College died after allegedly setting herself on fire in her house at Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased set herself on fire after pouring kerosene at her house. She succumbed to severe burn injuries. Although the exact reason for the girl's death has not yet been ascertained, her father said she was being blackmailed and had informed police about it.

The victim's father alleged a youth had been blackmailing his daughter with her obscene photographs and videos. He said his daughter had lodged a formal complaint about it at the local police station six months back. Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

This is the third such incident within a month in Odisha where a young woman allegedly died by suicide by setting herself on fire. On July 12, a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had allegedly set herself on fire after reportedly being harassed by her head of the department (HoD). Three days later, she succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

About a week later, on July 19, a 15-year-old girl reportedly self-immolated in Puri’s Balanga. She was airlifted to AIIMS-New Delhi, where she passed away on the evening of August 2.

Also Read

Burn Victim From Odisha Dies While Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS Delhi

Kendrapara: In yet another shocking incident, a Plus III girl student of Pattamundai College died after allegedly setting herself on fire in her house at Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased set herself on fire after pouring kerosene at her house. She succumbed to severe burn injuries. Although the exact reason for the girl's death has not yet been ascertained, her father said she was being blackmailed and had informed police about it.

The victim's father alleged a youth had been blackmailing his daughter with her obscene photographs and videos. He said his daughter had lodged a formal complaint about it at the local police station six months back. Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

This is the third such incident within a month in Odisha where a young woman allegedly died by suicide by setting herself on fire. On July 12, a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had allegedly set herself on fire after reportedly being harassed by her head of the department (HoD). Three days later, she succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

About a week later, on July 19, a 15-year-old girl reportedly self-immolated in Puri’s Balanga. She was airlifted to AIIMS-New Delhi, where she passed away on the evening of August 2.

Also Read

Burn Victim From Odisha Dies While Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BURN VICTIMGIRL STUDENT SELF IMMOLATESODISHAKENDRAPARA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.