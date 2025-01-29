Yemeni Man Living In Hyderabad Without Valid Visa Arrested At Taj Mahal In Agra

Agra: A Yemeni national, who had come to visit Taj Mahal in Agra without a valid visa, was arrested on Tuesday evening, police said.

It has been revealed that the foreigner has been living in India after his visa expired in 2018. A case has been registered against him under the Foreigners Act at the tourism police station and interrogations are underway.

Notably, celebrations of the 370th birth anniversary cum Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan were held in Taj Mahal from Sunday to Tuesday. On the concluding day of Urs, there was free entry for visitors in Taj Mahal. Amid the huge crowd that had gathered at Taj Mahal for the Urs, a Yemeni national had arrived here.

The Taj security personnel and police intercepted him to check his documents. After which, it was found that he was a tourist but did not possess a valid visa.

ACP Taj security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, said the foreigner has been identified as Omar Mohammad Al Syed. "During the checking process near Taj Mahal, his documents were examined. Omar Mohammad had come to India on a student visa, which was valid from November 29, 2015 to May 28, 2018, to study at Max Education Academy in Hyderabad. He did not renew the visa after it expired. However, his passport is valid till August 9, 2025," the ACP said.

Ahmed said that the Yemeni national has been living in Hyderabad without visa for a long period. During interrogation, he told that he did not return home due to conflict there. He will be presented in court today, police added.