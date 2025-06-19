Bharuch: With the arrival of the first rain of the season, an unusual sight has captured the attention of citizens in Gujarat's Bharuch. Dozens of bright yellow frogs were spotted in the Sherpura area, creating a buzz among locals and nature enthusiasts. A video shows several frogs hopping through water-logged roads and drains here after the first rain.

As the rain subsided on Tuesday evening, residents stepping out of their homes were stunned to see the vibrant frogs. Typically, frogs are seen in dull shades of green or brown but the sudden appearance of bright yellow ones was a rare sight. People gathered around quickly began recording the unusual sight. The photos and videos are now doing rounds on social media.

Yellow Frogs Spotted In Gujarat's Bharuch After First Rain, Locals Amazed; Watch Video (ETV Bharat)

The appearance of these frogs sparked varied reactions from the public. While some considered it a sign of good luck, others speculated that these might be a rare or special species visiting the area.

Environmental experts suggest that the frogs could be Indian Bullfrogs (Hoplobatrachus tigerinus), a species known for changing its colour during the breeding season. According to experts, males of this species often turn yellow with blue vocal sacs to attract mates, especially during the monsoon, making such appearances more common during heavy rainfall.

However, officials have urged caution. The Forest Department has advised residents not to touch the frogs and to ensure that children maintain a safe distance. A survey team from the department, along with local environmentalists, is expected to visit the area soon to study the incident further.