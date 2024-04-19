Yediyurappa's Son Raghavendra among Candidates Who Filed Nominations in Karnataka Today

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra and Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Math are among prominent candidates in the Lok Sabha election who filed their nominations on Thursday, for the second phase of polling in Karnataka on May 7.

Yediyurappa, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other leaders of the BJP-JD(S) alliance held a massive road show in support of sitting MP Raghavendra who later submitted his papers as the BJP candidate from Shimoga, a seat he has represented thrice in Parliament.

Dingaleshwar Swami, a prominent Veerashaiva Lingayat seer who filed his nomination as an independent from Dharwad Lok Sabha segment, is taking on BJP MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. He has accused Joshi of suppressing Veerashaiva-Lingayats and other communities, and also misusing the Lingayat maths and causing disrespect to them, in order to stay in power.

Two other BJP MPs, P C Gaddigoudar and Umesh Jadhav, also formally entered the fray from Bagalkote and Gulbarga Lok Sabha segments, respectively.

Jadhav, who in 2019 defeated Congress's current National President M Mallikarjun Kharge, is facing his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, who is the grand old party's candidate.

BJP's Raja Amareshwara Naik from Raichur filed his papers, as also did his opponent, retired IAS officer G Kumar Naik (Congress). Minister Satish Jarkiholi's daughter and Congress candidate from Chikkodi Priyanka Jarkiholi too filed her nomination.

Polling in Karnataka will take place in two phases. In the first phase, 14 out of the state's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls on April 26.

In the remaining 14 segments, voting will take place in the second phase on May 7, for which April 19 is the last day for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 20 and April 22 is the last day for withdrawal of papers.