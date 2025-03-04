ETV Bharat / state

Years Of Delay Plague Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Project

Hyderabad: In the past six months—not a year—no Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) work was done for a total of 4,870 days. Electricity supply was halted for 460 days due to unpaid bills. Two TBMs remained inactive for the entirety of 2020-21 and 2023-24. The TBM assigned to dig towards the water intake (inlet) from Srisailam, where the recent accident occurred, did not function at all between 2008-09 to 2010-11 and 2020-21 to 2023-24. It operated for only 18 days this year before the accident.

Land acquisition delays, lack of suitable TBM equipment, bearing damage, conveyor belt malfunctions, heavy rains, and main bearing replacements were among the recurring problems that severely delayed construction.

43.931 km Dug Using TBMs

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project aims to supply water to three lakh acres through gravity flow. On August 25, 2005, an agreement was signed with Jayaprakash Associates for ₹1,925 crore. Of the total tunnel length, 43.931 km was designated for TBM excavation, while 7.130 km was to be dug using the conventional method.

While conventional excavation proceeded without major issues, TBM excavation faced prolonged delays. Since tunnel excavation using traditional methods was not permitted in the Srisailam Sanctuary area, work had to be carried out 400-450 meters underground using TBMs. These machines dig tunnels with a 10-meter diameter, which is reduced to 9.2 metres after lining.

Until May 2014, one TBM had excavated 13.920 km from the outlet side, while another TBM had dug 8.970 km from the inlet side, totalling 22.89 km. Since 2014, an additional 4.985 km was completed from the Srisailam side and 6.515 km from the outlet, adding up to 11.5 km. In total, 34.39 km has been excavated from both sides.