Yearender 2024: Tamil Nadu Rounds Up From Global Investors Meet To Sexual Assault Of University Student

Chennai: Several developments in 2024 influenced the year for Tamil Nadu. From the Global Investors Meet to new political entrants, we've detailed some of the key events that dominated the state's media scene this year.
Global Investor's Meet
The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) was held in Chennai for two days on January 7 and 8. Several agreements and MoUs worth Rs 6,64,180 crore were signed at the conference, with the state government claiming that this would employ more than 27 lakh people in the country.
Industrial Development
At the TNGIM, Vietnam's Vinfast, the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, signed an MOU to set up an electric car manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi for Rs 16,000 crore. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Vinfast factory last February.
On March 13, in the presence of the CM, an MoU was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and the Tata Motors Group for setting up a vehicle manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, providing employment to 5,000 people.
In September, during CM Stalin's US visit to attract investments, an MoU was signed with Trilliant in Chicago for setting up a manufacturing unit and its development and global support centre in Tamil Nadu for Rs 2,000 crore.
SPA Alliance Swept Lok Sabha Polls
The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha of India were held in Tamil Nadu on April 19. In the election, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had a sweeping victory by winning all the parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Hooch Tragedy
The incident that caused the biggest shock in Tamil Nadu was the death of poisonous liquor in the Kallakurichi Karunapuram area. Last June, 68 people died after consuming toxic liquor. The case, which created great tension across Tamil Nadu, was investigated by the CBCID police.
The Supreme Court also confirmed it after the High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, saying it was not satisfied with the state government investigation.
BSP State President Murdered
On July 5, while he was inspecting the construction of his new house in Perambur, a mob surrounded him and hacked him to death. Armstrong died on the spot. The police arrested more than 25 people in connection with the incident and sent him to jail under the Goondas Act.
Following this, 3 rowdies, including Thiruvengadam, Balaji, and Cheasing Raja, were shot dead in an encounter in Chennai alone.
Top IAS Officers Transferred
In July, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the transfer of 15 IAS officers, including the principal secretary of Tamil Nadu Home Affairs. Amutha, who was serving as the Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Home, was transferred as the Principal Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
Dheeraj Kumar, who was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Technology Department, was appointed as the new Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Home.
In August, the 49th Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, Shivdas Meena, retired, and Muruganantham was appointed as the 50th Chief Secretary.
Udhayanithi Stalin Becomes DyCM In Cabinet Reshuffle
A cabinet reshuffle was held in September, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Udhayanidhi Stalin took over as the Deputy Chief Minister. Senthil Balaji, who had been released from prison, was given the ministerial post again. In addition, SM Nassar, who was removed from the position of dairy minister, was given the ministerial post again. Govi Chezhian, who was the whip, and R. Rajendran from Salem district were newly inducted into the cabinet. Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj, Minority Welfare and Overseas Tamil Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan, and Tourism Minister Ramachandran were removed from the cabinet.
Kavaraipettai Train Accident
The Bagmati Express train collided with a goods train in Kavaraipettai, Tiruvallur, on the night of October 11. While 19 passengers were injured in the accident, fortunately, there were no casualties. National Investigation Agency officials and Railway Safety Department officials are conducting separate investigations into the accident.
Actor Vijay's Political Entry
In February, Vijay announced that he would launch his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and would contest the 2026 elections. The party's first state conference was held on October 27 at Vikravandi in the Villupuram district. It is said that more than 8 lakh people participated in it.
CEO’s Transfer
In November, Satyaprata Sahu, who was the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, was transferred, and Archana Patnaik was appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer. With this, Archana Patnaik became the first woman Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu.
Cyclone Fengal
Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry at around 11:30 pm on November 30. It wreaked havoc in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, claiming 12 lives and affecting 14 districts. Although the Tamil Nadu government said it was prepared for heavy rains, the complex and slow-moving cyclone posed a challenge to weather experts and the administration.
Tamil Nadu Players Shine At International Level
The World Cup Carrom Championship was held in the United States in November. In this, 17-year-old Tamil Nadu player Kasima won gold in all three categories: women's singles, doubles, and team competition. Similarly, Mithra won 2 gold medals, and Nagajothi won 1 gold and 1 silver. Following that, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin gave a special incentive of Rs. 1 crore to Kasima, Rs. 50 lakh to V. Mitra, and Rs. 50 lakh to K Nagajothi, totalling Rs. 2 crore.
A young player from Tamil Nadu, D. Gukesh, won the championship title by defeating Chinese player Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship held recently in Singapore. A felicitation ceremony was held for him at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over a cheque for Rs. 5 crore to Gukesh and his parents, which was announced earlier.
Ashwin Announces Retirement
Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket a few days ago. Cricket fans are in shock by his sudden retirement.
Student’s Sexual Assault
The incident of a student of Anna University in Chennai being sexually assaulted has caused a stir across Tamil Nadu. While one person has been arrested in the incident, the release of the FIR of the case has sparked various controversies.
