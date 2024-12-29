ETV Bharat / state

Yearender 2024: Tamil Nadu Rounds Up From Global Investors Meet To Sexual Assault Of University Student

Chennai: Several developments in 2024 influenced the year for Tamil Nadu. From the Global Investors Meet to new political entrants, we've detailed some of the key events that dominated the state's media scene this year.

Global Investor's Meet

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) was held in Chennai for two days on January 7 and 8. Several agreements and MoUs worth Rs 6,64,180 crore were signed at the conference, with the state government claiming that this would employ more than 27 lakh people in the country.

Industrial Development

At the TNGIM, Vietnam's Vinfast, the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, signed an MOU to set up an electric car manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi for Rs 16,000 crore. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Vinfast factory last February.

On March 13, in the presence of the CM, an MoU was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and the Tata Motors Group for setting up a vehicle manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, providing employment to 5,000 people.

In September, during CM Stalin's US visit to attract investments, an MoU was signed with Trilliant in Chicago for setting up a manufacturing unit and its development and global support centre in Tamil Nadu for Rs 2,000 crore.

SPA Alliance Swept Lok Sabha Polls

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha of India were held in Tamil Nadu on April 19. In the election, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had a sweeping victory by winning all the parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Hooch Tragedy

The incident that caused the biggest shock in Tamil Nadu was the death of poisonous liquor in the Kallakurichi Karunapuram area. Last June, 68 people died after consuming toxic liquor. The case, which created great tension across Tamil Nadu, was investigated by the CBCID police.

The Supreme Court also confirmed it after the High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, saying it was not satisfied with the state government investigation.

BSP State President Murdered

On July 5, while he was inspecting the construction of his new house in Perambur, a mob surrounded him and hacked him to death. Armstrong died on the spot. The police arrested more than 25 people in connection with the incident and sent him to jail under the Goondas Act.

Following this, 3 rowdies, including Thiruvengadam, Balaji, and Cheasing Raja, were shot dead in an encounter in Chennai alone.

Top IAS Officers Transferred

In July, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the transfer of 15 IAS officers, including the principal secretary of Tamil Nadu Home Affairs. Amutha, who was serving as the Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Home, was transferred as the Principal Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Dheeraj Kumar, who was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Technology Department, was appointed as the new Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Home.