Yearender 2024: Omar Abdullah Government's Key Academic Decisions In J&K

Srinagar: After a gap of ten years, the elected government came to power in Jammu and Kashmir in October this year, giving wings to the chief minister-led administration to make policy decisions.

The first and most important decision of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government was the restoration of the traditional academic calendar in the Union Territory from November to December instead of March. This was taken during the second cabinet meeting after repeated debate and discussion among parents, teachers, and educationists.

The move also changed the examination calendar for the region. For students up to Class IX, exams were held from late November to the second week of December this year. Meanwhile, the winter session for students of Classes X to XII is set to be restored next year, i.e., 2025.

To recall, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration implemented a uniform academic calendar in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in 2022, mandating annual examinations for all classes to be conducted in March. The decision aligned the J&K with other states and UTs of the country.

The March academic session had been in effect for two years, with the administration justifying it by citing the national academic framework.

In addition to restoring the academic calendar, the government introduced a uniform examination date sheet this year for classes I to IX. Accordingly, all exams for these classes began on November 25 and concluded by December 6.

When the November-December academic year was reinstated in October this year, the education minister announced curriculum relaxations for students up to Class IX to ease the transition. This ensured students were not overly burdened by exams being held earlier than the previously scheduled March session. The change in the academic year has brought significant relief to parents and students, as it takes into account the region's unique climatic conditions, as well as its social and cultural realities.

Given the severe cold and snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, completing exams in November-December is more practical for students. It also allows children to prepare for the new academic year during the winter holidays.

When the academic calendar was harmonised with the rest of the country in 2022, children faced numerous challenges as the schools remained closed during the winter and students struggled to focus on preparations during the long winter vacations, affecting their progress.

The government’s decision to restore the traditional academic calendar has been widely appreciated across Jammu and Kashmir, especially by parents, teachers, students, educationists, and other stakeholders. They view this move as a positive step toward improving academic outcomes and reducing the mental stress associated with preparing for competitive exams.

Both parents and teachers, as well as educationists, hailed the decision as “historic” to strengthen the education sector of Jammu and Kashmir. They also praised Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo, CM Omar, and the whole government for their dedication to reassessing the educational system.