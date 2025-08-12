ETV Bharat / state

Yasin Malik's House Among Places Raided In Srinagar In 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Woman's Murder Case

The J&K SIA is probing a 35-year-old case involving the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit woman by terrorists.

Yasin Malik House Raided In Srinagar In 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Woman Killing Case
File | JKLF Chief Yasin Malik (in spectacles) being taken out of NIA Court in New Delhi in 2022. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: The house of proscribed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was among several places raided by Jammu and Kashmir Police State Investigations Agency (SIA) in Srinagar on Tuesday as part of the probe in the case involving the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit woman more than three decades ago.

Officials said that the searches were carried out at the residences of former JKLF commanders, including Javid Mir, who lives in Srinagar. A nurse, Sarla Bhatt, was abducted allegedly by terrorists affiliated with JKLF from the hostel of Sher-e-Kashmir Medical Sciences hostel premises in Srinagar’s Soura on 18 April 1990. Her bullet-riddled body was spotted the following day, a few kilometres away from the hostel, with a note labelling her as an ‘informant’.

A case was registered at Police Station Nigeen in Srinagar, but the perpetrators could not be traced. In 2023, the case was shifted to SIA. Today's raids are part of the investigation to dig out the evidence in the case.

An official said they searched eight places in Srinagar to gather evidence in the case. The searches were conducted by the SIA and the Central Reserve Police Force.

O Monday, the Delhi High Court sought a response from Yasin Malik in an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty for him in a terror funding case. He has been asked to respond within four weeks.

Malik was convicted by a trial court in the terror funding case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He had pleaded guilty and decided not to contest the charges.

Read More

NIA Presses For Death Penalty To Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case; Delhi HC Seeks Kashmir Separatist's Response

Srinagar: The house of proscribed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was among several places raided by Jammu and Kashmir Police State Investigations Agency (SIA) in Srinagar on Tuesday as part of the probe in the case involving the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit woman more than three decades ago.

Officials said that the searches were carried out at the residences of former JKLF commanders, including Javid Mir, who lives in Srinagar. A nurse, Sarla Bhatt, was abducted allegedly by terrorists affiliated with JKLF from the hostel of Sher-e-Kashmir Medical Sciences hostel premises in Srinagar’s Soura on 18 April 1990. Her bullet-riddled body was spotted the following day, a few kilometres away from the hostel, with a note labelling her as an ‘informant’.

A case was registered at Police Station Nigeen in Srinagar, but the perpetrators could not be traced. In 2023, the case was shifted to SIA. Today's raids are part of the investigation to dig out the evidence in the case.

An official said they searched eight places in Srinagar to gather evidence in the case. The searches were conducted by the SIA and the Central Reserve Police Force.

O Monday, the Delhi High Court sought a response from Yasin Malik in an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty for him in a terror funding case. He has been asked to respond within four weeks.

Malik was convicted by a trial court in the terror funding case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He had pleaded guilty and decided not to contest the charges.

Read More

NIA Presses For Death Penalty To Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case; Delhi HC Seeks Kashmir Separatist's Response

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YASIN MALIKKASHMIRI PANDIT WOMAN KILLINGSIAJAMMU KASHMIRJKLF

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.