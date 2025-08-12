ETV Bharat / state

Yasin Malik's House Among Places Raided In Srinagar In 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Woman's Murder Case

File | JKLF Chief Yasin Malik (in spectacles) being taken out of NIA Court in New Delhi in 2022. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The house of proscribed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was among several places raided by Jammu and Kashmir Police State Investigations Agency (SIA) in Srinagar on Tuesday as part of the probe in the case involving the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit woman more than three decades ago.

Officials said that the searches were carried out at the residences of former JKLF commanders, including Javid Mir, who lives in Srinagar. A nurse, Sarla Bhatt, was abducted allegedly by terrorists affiliated with JKLF from the hostel of Sher-e-Kashmir Medical Sciences hostel premises in Srinagar’s Soura on 18 April 1990. Her bullet-riddled body was spotted the following day, a few kilometres away from the hostel, with a note labelling her as an ‘informant’.

A case was registered at Police Station Nigeen in Srinagar, but the perpetrators could not be traced. In 2023, the case was shifted to SIA. Today's raids are part of the investigation to dig out the evidence in the case.