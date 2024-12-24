ETV Bharat / state

Yandagandi Wooden Box Murder Remains a Mystery, Police Probe Deepens

The suspect allegedly set his sights on the property of a woman to whom the dead body of victim was delivered in a wooden box.

A labourer's body in a wooden box leads to a murder investigation in Yandagandi, with suspect Sridhar Varma accused of exploiting family feud for property.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Undi: The mystery surrounding the murder of a labourer in Yandagandi village, Undi Mandal, has left locals shocked as police investigate the case which became sensational with the dead body of the victim delivered in a wooden box on Thursday. The probe now centres around Sridhar Varma, the main suspect and his possible motives, as per the police.

The victim, Barre Parlayya, a 45-year-old labourer, was last seen at Sridhar Varma's temporary residence. Parlayya, estranged from his family and struggling with mental health issues, survived on odd jobs and the kindness of villagers. His disappearance coincided with the box's arrival.

"Parlayya often slept in temples and worked wherever he could find work," said a local. "He was vulnerable, and someone may have taken advantage of that," the local added.

The investigation revealed that the crime may be linked to a family dispute involving Sridhar Varma. Police say Varma married Revathi, the younger daughter of Rangaraju, and manipulated the family to take control of their property. Tulasi, Revathi's elder sister, became a target when she returned to her parental home.

According to investigators, Varma exploited Tulasi's wish to build a home. "He lured her with promises of help through a voluntary organisation, but his real intention was to gain her property," police said. Tulasi received a wooden box containing a body and a ransom note demanding Rs 1.30 crore.

Tulasi alerted her relatives. "She acted quickly and sent a message to family members, forcing Sridhar to flee," an officer said.

CCTV footage from Gandhinagar confirmed the body was Parlayya's. "He was wearing a black sweater and green T-shirt, which matched his last appearance," said a villager. Police have intensified their search for Sridhar and are also questioning Parlayya's estranged family.

Read More

Body Found in Wooden Box Shocks West Godavari Residents, Police Identifies Two Key Suspects

Undi: The mystery surrounding the murder of a labourer in Yandagandi village, Undi Mandal, has left locals shocked as police investigate the case which became sensational with the dead body of the victim delivered in a wooden box on Thursday. The probe now centres around Sridhar Varma, the main suspect and his possible motives, as per the police.

The victim, Barre Parlayya, a 45-year-old labourer, was last seen at Sridhar Varma's temporary residence. Parlayya, estranged from his family and struggling with mental health issues, survived on odd jobs and the kindness of villagers. His disappearance coincided with the box's arrival.

"Parlayya often slept in temples and worked wherever he could find work," said a local. "He was vulnerable, and someone may have taken advantage of that," the local added.

The investigation revealed that the crime may be linked to a family dispute involving Sridhar Varma. Police say Varma married Revathi, the younger daughter of Rangaraju, and manipulated the family to take control of their property. Tulasi, Revathi's elder sister, became a target when she returned to her parental home.

According to investigators, Varma exploited Tulasi's wish to build a home. "He lured her with promises of help through a voluntary organisation, but his real intention was to gain her property," police said. Tulasi received a wooden box containing a body and a ransom note demanding Rs 1.30 crore.

Tulasi alerted her relatives. "She acted quickly and sent a message to family members, forcing Sridhar to flee," an officer said.

CCTV footage from Gandhinagar confirmed the body was Parlayya's. "He was wearing a black sweater and green T-shirt, which matched his last appearance," said a villager. Police have intensified their search for Sridhar and are also questioning Parlayya's estranged family.

Read More

Body Found in Wooden Box Shocks West Godavari Residents, Police Identifies Two Key Suspects

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BODY IN PARCELBODY IN WOODEN BOXYANDAGANDI WOODEN BOX MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.