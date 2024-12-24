Yandagandi Wooden Box Murder Remains a Mystery, Police Probe Deepens

Undi: The mystery surrounding the murder of a labourer in Yandagandi village, Undi Mandal, has left locals shocked as police investigate the case which became sensational with the dead body of the victim delivered in a wooden box on Thursday. The probe now centres around Sridhar Varma, the main suspect and his possible motives, as per the police.
The victim, Barre Parlayya, a 45-year-old labourer, was last seen at Sridhar Varma's temporary residence. Parlayya, estranged from his family and struggling with mental health issues, survived on odd jobs and the kindness of villagers. His disappearance coincided with the box's arrival.
"Parlayya often slept in temples and worked wherever he could find work," said a local. "He was vulnerable, and someone may have taken advantage of that," the local added.
The investigation revealed that the crime may be linked to a family dispute involving Sridhar Varma. Police say Varma married Revathi, the younger daughter of Rangaraju, and manipulated the family to take control of their property. Tulasi, Revathi's elder sister, became a target when she returned to her parental home.
According to investigators, Varma exploited Tulasi's wish to build a home. "He lured her with promises of help through a voluntary organisation, but his real intention was to gain her property," police said. Tulasi received a wooden box containing a body and a ransom note demanding Rs 1.30 crore.
Tulasi alerted her relatives. "She acted quickly and sent a message to family members, forcing Sridhar to flee," an officer said.
CCTV footage from Gandhinagar confirmed the body was Parlayya's. "He was wearing a black sweater and green T-shirt, which matched his last appearance," said a villager. Police have intensified their search for Sridhar and are also questioning Parlayya's estranged family.
