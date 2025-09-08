ETV Bharat / state

Yamuna Water Level Recedes In Delhi

A view of the receding Yamuna water level bringing relief to flood-affected people, as the level in Delhi dropped to 205.59 metres though still above the danger mark, in Noida, Sunday, September 7, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge receded to 205.22 metres at 7 am on Monday from 205.33 metres the day before, officials said. The water level has been declining after swelling to the season's highest at 207.48 metres last Thursday. At 6 am on Monday, it was recorded at 205.24 metres.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level at 9 pm on Sunday was recorded at 205.33 metres. The river breached the danger level last Tuesday, leading to the closure of movement on the Old Railway Bridge. The situation led to the displacement of nearly 10,000 people.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. In the past few days, the river inundated several areas along its banks. Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate and in Mayur Vihar to temporarily accommodate people evacuated from the low-lying areas near the river.