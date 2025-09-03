Delhi: Emergency Evacuations Underway As Yamuna Level Continues To Rise

ETV Bharat / state

A resident pulls a bull from floodwater up some stairs to a safer place in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, after the banks of the Yamuna River were swollen by incessant rain from the higher regions. ( AP )

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.83 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 8 am, officials said. In view of the rising water level, authorities have issued a flood warning, forecasting the water level to reach around 206.90 metres.

"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on September 3, 2025, is likely to be 206.90 metres, and thereafter, the water level is likely to rise," the flood advisory issued on Tuesday evening had said.

The Yamuna River in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since. As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were being evacuated by district authorities, and the ORB was closed for traffic. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added. The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am.