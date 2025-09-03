Delhi: Emergency Evacuations Underway As Yamuna Level Continues To Rise

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.83 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 8 am, officials said. In view of the rising water level, authorities have issued a flood warning, forecasting the water level to reach around 206.90 metres.
"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on September 3, 2025, is likely to be 206.90 metres, and thereafter, the water level is likely to rise," the flood advisory issued on Tuesday evening had said.
The Yamuna River in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since. As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were being evacuated by district authorities, and the ORB was closed for traffic. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.
"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added. The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the flood-affected areas near New Delhi's Loha Pul on Tuesday after traffic and public movement around the bridge were halted due to the Yamuna river rising above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.
During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents and said that the situation was under control. She noted that the water released from the Hathnikund Barrage was expected to reach the national capital by evening. She also assured families affected by heavy rainfall and rising water levels that essential relief measures are being implemented.
भारी बारिश और बढ़ते जलस्तर से प्रभावित परिवारों के लिए राहत और आवश्यक सुविधाओं की पूरी व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जा रही है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 2, 2025
दिल्ली सरकार हालात पर लगातार 24×7 नज़र रखे हुए है। जलस्तर की मॉनिटरिंग हर पल की जा रही है और व्यापक स्तर पर तैयारियों के साथ हम किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए… pic.twitter.com/CU8ac8IcF9
In a post on X, she wrote, "Complete arrangements for relief and essential facilities are being ensured for families affected by heavy rainfall and rising water levels. The Delhi government is continuously monitoring the situation 24×7. Water levels are being monitored every moment, and with extensive preparations, we are fully prepared to deal with any situation." (With PTI Inputs)
Read More