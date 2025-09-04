Faridabad: Yamuna Water Level Above Danger Mark, Hundreds Rescued In Basantpur Area

ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad: The continuous ingress of water released from Hathnikund Barrage has led to the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark. Over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water have been released. The rising water has affected the Basantpur area IN Haryana's Faridabad, where several houses have been submerged.

The authorities had issued an alert earlier, but many residents didn’t leave their homes, hoping the water level would recede. However, administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams began to evacuate people from their homes.

Naveen Nagar Chowki Incharge Ramesh Chandra personally joined the rescue efforts, steering boats with the SDRF team. A family with a 13-day-old infant was safely shifted to higher ground.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Naveen Nagar Chowki Incharge Ramesh Chandra said, "The operation is underway. Evacuating every person safely is our priority. Some people are still in their homes, but as the water level increased, they agreed to come out. The police are constantly making announcements to alert people and telling them to come out of their homes."