Faridabad: Yamuna Water Level Above Danger Mark, Hundreds Rescued In Basantpur Area

State Disaster Response Force has been engaged to evacuate the people from the flood-affected areas.

People being rescued from the flood affected people in Haryana (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

Faridabad: The continuous ingress of water released from Hathnikund Barrage has led to the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark. Over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water have been released. The rising water has affected the Basantpur area IN Haryana's Faridabad, where several houses have been submerged.

The authorities had issued an alert earlier, but many residents didn’t leave their homes, hoping the water level would recede. However, administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams began to evacuate people from their homes.

Naveen Nagar Chowki Incharge Ramesh Chandra personally joined the rescue efforts, steering boats with the SDRF team. A family with a 13-day-old infant was safely shifted to higher ground.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Naveen Nagar Chowki Incharge Ramesh Chandra said, "The operation is underway. Evacuating every person safely is our priority. Some people are still in their homes, but as the water level increased, they agreed to come out. The police are constantly making announcements to alert people and telling them to come out of their homes."

Bisambar, a flood victim rescued by the NDRF team, said, “We tried to get out of the house many times, but returned home due to the rising water. Now the administration has rescued us.”

Vijayalakshmi, another rescued resident, added, “We ignored the initial warning, thinking the water would not rise. But now the situation has turned serious.”

The administration has set up relief camps providing food, shelter, and medical facilities for flood victims. Two helpline numbers have also been released for assistance: 0129-2227937 and 0129-2226262.

