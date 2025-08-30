ETV Bharat / state

Yamuna in Spate Again, Authorities Issue High Alert As Water Heads Towards Delhi

Heavy rains in Yamuna’s catchment have pushed water levels above 90,000 cusecs at Hathinikund Barrage, raising fears of fresh flooding in Delhi within 65 hours.

Hathinikund Barrage
The flow at the Hathinikund Barrage (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 30, 2025 at 12:09 AM IST

Yamuna Nagar: Continuous rainfall in the Yamuna’s catchment area has once again raised water levels, with the flow at Hathinikund Barrage recorded at 90,926 cusecs at 5 pm on Friday. The surge is a matter of concern for Delhi, where parts of the city are already facing flood-like conditions.

Risk of Mini Flood

Officials have not yet declared a flood, but experts warned that a rise of just 9,000 cusecs could trigger a mini flood alert. By 7 pm, the flow had eased to 84,160 cusecs. “The situation is under control at the moment. However, continued rain in the catchment area can lead to flood-like situations. It is being monitored," stated Sher Singh, a guage reader with the irrigation department.

Delhi Impact In Approximately 65 Hours

Authorities said the water released from Hathinikund will take about 65 hours to reach Delhi, raising fears of renewed flooding in the capital. With discharge fluctuating, the irrigation department is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring. The Yamuna had crossed the danger mark earlier this monsoon, inundating low-lying areas and forcing evacuations.

High Alert Issued

The administration has sounded a three-day high alert and placed disaster management teams on standby. Officials cautioned that any further rainfall in the catchment could again push the Yamuna into dangerous territory.

