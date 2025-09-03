Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark As All Gates Of Hathnikund Barrage Remain Open For 60 Hours

Yamunanagar: The continuous ingress of water released from Hathnikund Barrage has led to the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark, posing a danger of severe flooding in the Delhi-NCR region. As all 18 gates of the barrage have been open for over 60 hours, more than 1.5 lakh cusec water is being released every hour into the Yamuna.

The Eastern Yamuna Canal (EJC) and Western Yamuna Canal (WJC) have been closed as the water level breached the danger mark. Irrigation department engineer Vijay Garg said, "Although rainfall has decreased in the catchment area, the Yamuna continues to flow above danger level. The areas on the floodplain remain in danger."

Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta and SP Kamaldeep Goyal took a stock of the situation at Hathinikund Barrage. "More than 50 villages of Yamunanagar have been affected. Relief and rescue operations are going on continuously. In many villages, land has been eroded by floodwater, and there are reports of houses collapsing in some places. The affected people can register on the compensation portal. Every possible help will be provided by the administration. People are advised to avoid going near river banks to avoid danger," Gupta said.

"Patrolling teams have been deployed on both banks of the Yamuna. Force has been deployed at the barrage to thwart any untoward incident," Goyal said.

In Panchkhula, the Ghagghar River is in spate following heavy rainfalls in the last 24 hours. Considering the worsening situation, deputy commissioner Monica Gupta has ordered to close all government and private schools in the district.

Meanwhile, many students were injured after a tree fell on the car they were in outside a private school in Sector 4.