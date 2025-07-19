ETV Bharat / state

6 Killed In Separate Road Accidents On Yamuna Expressway In UP's Mathura

Mathura: Mathura: Six people were killed and two others injured when a car crashed into a divider in the Baldev area on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened when the driver briefly dozed off and lost control. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, "The driver of the Eeco car fell asleep at milestone number 140, Baldev area, due to which the vehicle went out of control and collided with the divider and overturned, killing 6 people on the spot."

The car was going from Delhi to Agra. Two people were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Dharamveer and his two sons, Rohit and Aryan, along with two real brothers, Dalveer and Paras, and another individual. All the victims were residents of the village of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.