6 Killed In Separate Road Accidents On Yamuna Expressway In UP's Mathura

Six people were killed when a car crashed into a divider in the Baldev area of Mathura district on Saturday morning.

Two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway
Two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 10:54 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mathura: Mathura: Six people were killed and two others injured when a car crashed into a divider in the Baldev area on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened when the driver briefly dozed off and lost control. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, "The driver of the Eeco car fell asleep at milestone number 140, Baldev area, due to which the vehicle went out of control and collided with the divider and overturned, killing 6 people on the spot."

The car was going from Delhi to Agra. Two people were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Dharamveer and his two sons, Rohit and Aryan, along with two real brothers, Dalveer and Paras, and another individual. All the victims were residents of the village of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

In a similar incident on the Yamuna Expressway, fifteen people were injured when a bus travelling from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh collided with the road divider on Saturday. "A private bus going from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh went out of control and crashed into a divider. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment," Senior SP Shlok Kumar said.

