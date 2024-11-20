ETV Bharat / state

Good Samaritan Saved Seven Infants But Lost His Twin Daughters To Jhansi Fire

Hamirpur: Yakub, a young father from Rath town in Hamirpur district, is grappling with unimaginable grief after losing his newborn twin daughters in a fire that engulfed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi’s Rani Laxmibai Medical College. The tragedy unfolded late Friday night, claiming the lives of ten children and leaving families devastated.

As Yakub was waiting outside the hospital, fire broke out around 11 pm on November 15, reportedly caused by a short circuit. In no time, smoke filled the ward. Yakub, who was waiting with his mother and brother-in-law, rushed to the NICU as soon as he heard the commotion. Despite the suffocating smoke and chaos, Yakub managed to rescue seven babies with the help of his family. However, his own daughters, admitted just days earlier due to breathing issues, couldn’t be saved.

“I saved seven children, but I couldn’t save my own,” Yakub said, tears streaming down his face. His wife, Najma, who had given birth to the twins on November 9, couldn’t even see their faces before their untimely death.

The NICU, housing critically ill newborns, turned into a death trap due to what is suspected to be a short circuit. Hospital staff reportedly fled the scene, leaving parents to fend for themselves.

Yakub recounted the chaos and said, “I couldn’t see anything inside—just smoke everywhere. I tried to reach my daughters, but it was too late. But there was no point searching for them instead of rescuing as many children as possible. As there was smoke everywhere, I tried saving whichever kid came my way.”

The incident claimed ten lives on the spot, with two more newborns succumbing later. Families, including Yakub’s, are demanding justice and accountability for the lack of safety measures.