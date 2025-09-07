ETV Bharat / state

Yadav Announces Rs 5 Cr Assistance, Train With Essentials For Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced Rs 5 crore financial assistance and a relief train with essential supplies for flood-affected Chhattisgarh.

Yadav assured Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai that Madhya Pradesh stood firmly with the neighbouring state during the crisis. Incessant rains triggered flash floods and inundated vast areas in Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh last week.

Yadav, in an official statement, said, "Helping our neighbour is our duty. Madhya Pradesh is sending Rs 5 crore and a train with relief material to Chhattisgarh." He further lauded Sai's prompt efforts in assisting affected residents and said his government was closely monitoring the situation in surrounding states.