Assam Govt Restricts NOC for Sale of Land Between People of Different Religions for Three Months

Guwahati: The Assam government has halted the granting of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the sale of land between individuals belonging to different religions. The revenue department of the Assam government has issued an important directive in this regard. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government has issued an order banning the purchase and sale of land among people belonging to different religions in the state.

The order issued by GD Tripathi, principal secretary, of the revenue and disaster management department, said no objection certificates (NOCs) will be issued in case of the sale and purchase of land among people of different religions for three months from the date of issuance of the notice.

The revenue department will give NOC on the sale and purchase of land only if the buyer and seller belong to the same religion for the next three months. People of other religions cannot buy land owned by people of any other religion. The state revenue department has taken this decision to prevent the risk of communal clashes that may arise due to fraud in the purchase and sale of land in the name of people of another religion on the eve of elections, forcibly handing over of land belonging to people of one religion to another religion.

Based on the intelligence report, the order was issued on March 7 by Principal Secretary of Revenue Department GD Tripathi said that there have been instances of fraudulent transfer of land owned by persons of other faiths in different parts of the state in the name of people of other religions.

Vested interests are conspiring to spread communal unrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, the Assam government has decided to stop the process of issuing no objection certificates under Section 21(A) of the Registration Act, 1908. The date on which this directive is issued will be applicable from March 7 to the next three months. The order, however, states that it is very important to issue such no objection certificate and if the district commissioner is convinced that it will not create any law and order problem then the process of issuing an NOC can be carried out with the permission of the inspector general of registration of the state government.

