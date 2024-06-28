ETV Bharat / state

X Accounts Glorifying Militancy In Jammu And Kashmir Withheld In India

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Sources said that the X accounts operated from across the border have been withheld in India following a legal demand by the union government. The withheld accounts were involved in anti-national activities and glorifying militants on the Internet besides propagating press statements of banned militant outfits, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts of militant groups operating from across border have been suspended on the request of the Union government, for anti-India propaganda and glorifying terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

ETV Bharat has learnt from reliable sources that X has withheld the handles @TheKCFEED @KCPak4 ,@RRKashmir ,@Silly12120 in India in response to a legal demand by the union government.

Sources said that the X accounts were uploading the photographs and videos of militant attacks including the press statements of banned militant organization TRF (The Resistance Front) and The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF). These militant organisation are actively engaged in insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, and are designated as terrorist organisations by the union government.

The militant organizations were using these X accounts for issuing press statements about the militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. In the modus operandi of the outfits, it was seen that after the militant attacks on the security forces, the videos of the attacks were uploaded on these accounts, which now stand withheld by X.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned many X accounts in India earlier too for anti-India activities. These X accounts have been restricted to be viewed in India due to the propaganda of militant organizations against Kashmir and glorifying the terror activities online.

In 2023 the X account of the Pakistan government was withheld in India on legal demand as well for glorifying the Kashmir militancy and anti India propaganda.

