Delhi Saves 269 MW Power By Switching Off Non-Essential Electrical Appliances During Earth Hour

The lighting around the India Gate was also switched off to mark the Earth Hour. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi saved 269 MW power joining hands with other cities of the world by switching off non-essential electrical appliances during the Earth Hour on Saturday. The lighting around the India Gate was also switched off to mark the Earth Hour.

Last year, the city managed to save 206 MW power during the Earth Hour observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM, under the aegis of World Wide Fund (WWF) to create awareness about the need to protect the nature and planet earth.

The BSES discoms saved 159 MW of power during the Earth Hour with people switching off electrical appliances, said a company spokesperson.