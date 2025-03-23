ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Saves 269 MW Power By Switching Off Non-Essential Electrical Appliances During Earth Hour

The national capital managed to save 206 MW of power during Earth Hour observed under WWF's aegis last year in 2024.

The lighting around the India Gate was also switched off to mark the Earth Hour.
The lighting around the India Gate was also switched off to mark the Earth Hour.
By PTI

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 7:16 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi saved 269 MW power joining hands with other cities of the world by switching off non-essential electrical appliances during the Earth Hour on Saturday. The lighting around the India Gate was also switched off to mark the Earth Hour.

Last year, the city managed to save 206 MW power during the Earth Hour observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM, under the aegis of World Wide Fund (WWF) to create awareness about the need to protect the nature and planet earth.

The BSES discoms saved 159 MW of power during the Earth Hour with people switching off electrical appliances, said a company spokesperson.

Tata Power-DDL consumers collectively saved 74 MW during the Earth Hour 2025 by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, said a discom spokesperson.

"This Earth Hour, we turned awareness into meaningful action by actively engaging with our workforce, customers, resident welfare associations and industrial welfare associations through targeted and impactful communication," he said.

The discom thanked its consumers who joined hands with it under the global movement, emphasising even a single hour of mindful action and small, collective steps can create a lasting impact for a sustainable planet.

