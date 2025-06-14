Chhattisgarh Govt Replaces Urdu And Persian Terms Used By Police With Hindi Terms

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Government has replaced Urdu and Persian words used by police with Hindi terms that can be easily understood by common people, in order to make policing more accessible, transparent and communicative.

On the instructions of the state's Home Department, the Director General of Police has issued a letter in this regard to Superintendents of Police of all districts. The Superintendents of Police have been instructed to simplify the language used while filing a complaint or in other documents.

Replacing 'halafnama' with 'shapath patra' (affidavit), 'dafa' with 'dhara' (section), 'fariyadi' with 'shikayatkarta' (complainant) and 'chasmdid' with 'pratyakshdarshi' (eyewitness) are some of the examples of this.

A list of 109 words with their Hindi alternatives have been provided with the letter suggesting to be used in place of old difficult words.

When a common citizen visits a police station for any complaint, crime information or other work, he/she is often confused about the language used in the FIR or other documents of the police. Words of other languages are unknown to common people, due to which they are neither able to explain their point properly nor understand the entire process properly, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said.

If the purpose of the police is to help and protect the citizens, then its language should also be such that it is understood by the citizens and increases their confidence, he added.

It has also been directed in the letter that all the subordinate officers should be made aware of the change and it should be ensured that the order should not remain a mere formality but its actual implementation should be seen in every police post, police station and office of the state.

The Chhattisgarh police will now not only become an institution that enforces law but also become a medium of public communication. This simplification of language will help the complainant to clearly state, hear and understand their case. Procedures like FIR, which was so far understood only by advocates or police personnel, will now be understandable to the common citizens too, a statement said.