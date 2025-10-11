ETV Bharat / state

'Writers Must Correct Misleading History': LG Sinha Inaugurates 2nd Edition Of Kashmir Literature Festival

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the second edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), calling literature the "soul of a nation" and hailing writers as "engineers of human consciousness."

Addressing a packed audience of authors, poets, scholars, and students, Sinha said literature held the power to awaken societies and shape collective wisdom.

"Engineers build the structures of progress, but writers build the structures of thought," he said. "Through their words, they awaken society's mind, inspire imagination and guide generations toward wisdom and harmony."

Quoting ancient Indian scriptures, the Lieutenant Governor said India's civilizational ethos had long celebrated knowledge and learning. "A scholar gets respect in the country and all over the world," he said, referring to Vedic verses that uphold fellowship among seekers of wisdom.

Although trained as an engineer, Sinha said he found a deep connection between science and literature. "When I worked on mathematical designs, I aimed to create solutions for social development. Similarly, a writer creates structures of words that stimulate consciousness and inspire progress," he remarked.

He likened writers to gardeners who "choose words as carefully as flowers," cultivating the emotional and intellectual spirit of a nation. Sinha while asserting that literature offers society imagination, empathy and moral clarity, said that these qualities which are essential for nation-building.

Sinha also shared his own literary influences, recalling how the 1885 spiritual classic Light on the Path by British author Mabel Collins left a lasting impact on him. Quoting from the book, he said: "Kill out the desire for personal gain, but work with selfless dedication and love for your work." He described the message as a timeless reminder of humility.

Narrating a parable about an emperor advised to remember the phrase "This too shall pass," Sinha underlined the importance of equanimity in times of both joy and grief.