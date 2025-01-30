Experience The Cultural, Literary And Linguistic Diversity Of European Union At 18th Jaipur Literary Festival

Jaipur: The rich literary, cultural and linguistic diversity of Europe will be celebrated at the 18th Jaipur Literary Festival which kickstarted from today. The festival will continue till February 3.

The European Union (EU) is the official partner for the festival which will witness the participation of 15 leading writers from the European Union including Gabriela Ruivo, the nominee for the European Union Literature Prize (EUPL) 2024. Famous writers from France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Poland and Germany will discuss the unique aspects of European literature and culture at theevent.

Daniel Tolstoy (ETV Bharat)

European Union Ambassador Hervé Delphin and Ireland Ambassador Kevin Kelly will also participate in the festival as panelists. On Thursday, in a session titled EU writers, HarperCollins CEO Brian Murray, Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy K Roy and writer Mukulika Banerjee will deliberate on the topic, 'Books, Ideas and Digital Ecosystem'. Delphin said the European Union's partnership in the festival is not only a celebration of the region's shared love with Indian literature, but also an attempt to influence society, promote creativity and strengthen cultural ties. Roy said he was excited to partner with the European Union for festival. More than 35 writers from different parts of Europe will participate in the event, giving a unique opportunity to experience Europe through literature.

Jessica Traynor (ETV Bharat)

Ruivo will be a special participant in the Jaipur Literature Festival and will hold discussions with Tonio Schachinger and Swati Chopra in the session 'The Portrait of Life'. In the session, she will share her experiences on her writing journey, literary boundaries and diverse genres. JLF is a platform for global dialogue: Jaipur Literature Festival is one of the world's renowned literature festivals. The event brings together writers, thinkers, politicians, artists, entrepreneurs and cultural experts on a single platform. This time too, the festival will become a hub of diverse ideas and dialogue, connecting leading voices of literature, politics, science and art.