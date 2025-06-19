Pradeep Kokare, Suresh Sawant Win Sahitya Akademi Award

Mumbai: The Sahitya Akademi awards were announced on Wednesday. This year, the Sahitya Akademi announced the 'Children’s Literature Award' for 24 languages ​​and the 'Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar' for 23 languages.

This year, two Marathi writers have won the Sahitya Akademi awards. The Sahitya Akademi Children’s Literature Award has been announced for the poetry collection 'Abhalmaya' by poet Suresh Sawant, and the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar has been announced for the novel ‘Khol Khol Dhushkali Dole’ by writer Pradeep Kokare.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar congratulated the writers. Shinde wished them well on their literary journey. Ajit Pawar expressed his belief that "the Sahitya Akademi Awards received by both the writers will attract the new generation to Marathi."

"It is a pleasure to receive the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Youth Award for the first book. I am aware that this award comes with responsibility. As a writer, I will accept that responsibility and continue to fulfil it seriously. As a writer, I will be honest with the risks that come my way. Classical Marathi is currently alienated in our own state. I hope that the general public will become aware of preserving our language," said Kokare.

Sawant, on his part, said, "I have been working in the field of children's literature for the last 40 years. I have published 33 books of children's literature. Apart from this, my 4 books of children's literature reviews have been published. It is a journey of discovery and joy for me. I am happy that my literature, Balkumar literature, has been accepted. This children's literature has given me a lot of success."

"I got three awards from the Maharashtra Government, and I was the president of the All India Literary Meet for Children in 2002, 2019 and 2024. I feel that my literature is being liked because I have tried to write children's literature, maintaining a rhythm and balance. This is an honour for my 40 years of literary endeavour. I express my gratitude to my young readers," he said.