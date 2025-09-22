ETV Bharat / state

Writer Banu Mushtaq Inaugurates Dasara Festival In Mysuru

Writer Banu Mushtaq was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others, at the Dasara festival inauguration event.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST

Mysuru: International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq on Monday inaugurated the famous Mysuru Dussehra festival at Chamundi Hills, Mysuru. Mushtaq inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills.

Mushtaq was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others. Earlier, Mushtaq, along with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, referred to as the "Naada Devate" (state deity), ahead of the inauguration.

The inauguration took place amid controversy, with objections from some sections against the government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival. Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities. The Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision upholding the state government’s invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

The Mysuru Dasara festival commenced in the city and palaces today with religious and traditional fervour. Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navaratri; the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautified by illuminating them with lights, a practice fondly known as "Deepalankaara".

Dozens of events that attract people are food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women’s Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children’s Dasara, and poetry recital, among others. Apart from these events, the famous Dasara procession (Jumboo Savaari), Air Show, Torch Light Parade, and Mysuru Dasara Exhibition are the ones that attract a large number of people.

