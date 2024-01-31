Wrestler on way home after gym session sprayed with bullets; hunt on for killers

Faridabad (Haryana): Two miscreants, who rode a car, shot dead a wrestler at Sector 11 in Faridabad on Tuesday and fled from the spot. The deceased, Surajbhan alias Ballu Pehalwan, was a resident of Didanpur, Najafgarh, Delhi and frequented the gym for workouts. He was killed at around 6.30 pm while on his way back from the gym.

Faridabad Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for post-mortem. As per police officials, it is a prima facie case of personal rivalry. They are trying to nab the accused by detecting the CCTV footage properly.

Police contacted the gym manager, who informed that the incident has been captured on the CCTV. "Ballu mostly came to the gym between 4 pm to 7 pm. He mentioned that he was having a disagreement with someone. Although he was not a regular visitor to the gym, on Tuesday, he came around 5 pm and left around 6.30 pm. Just after he left, we heard a loud explosion. When we went out to check, Ballu was lying in a pool of blood," the manager added.

As per the gym manager, the miscreants fired more than 20 rounds of bullets. "Although the murder was captured on the CCTV, due to the prevailing darkness, one might find it difficult to figure out the criminals," he added.

Faridabad Police Commissioner, Vikas Kumar Arora, said that a team from the Crime Branch, along with local police officials and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot and are investigating the case. "The criminals will be arrested soon," he added.