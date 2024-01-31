Loading...

Wrestler on way home after gym session sprayed with bullets; hunt on for killers

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

Wrestler Killed In Haryana

Police contacted the gym manager and came to know that the deceased wrestler, Ballu Pehalwan was having a disagreement with someone of late. As per preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of personal rivalry. Police are detecting the CCTV footage to nab the accused.

Faridabad (Haryana): Two miscreants, who rode a car, shot dead a wrestler at Sector 11 in Faridabad on Tuesday and fled from the spot. The deceased, Surajbhan alias Ballu Pehalwan, was a resident of Didanpur, Najafgarh, Delhi and frequented the gym for workouts. He was killed at around 6.30 pm while on his way back from the gym.

Faridabad Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for post-mortem. As per police officials, it is a prima facie case of personal rivalry. They are trying to nab the accused by detecting the CCTV footage properly.

Police contacted the gym manager, who informed that the incident has been captured on the CCTV. "Ballu mostly came to the gym between 4 pm to 7 pm. He mentioned that he was having a disagreement with someone. Although he was not a regular visitor to the gym, on Tuesday, he came around 5 pm and left around 6.30 pm. Just after he left, we heard a loud explosion. When we went out to check, Ballu was lying in a pool of blood," the manager added.

As per the gym manager, the miscreants fired more than 20 rounds of bullets. "Although the murder was captured on the CCTV, due to the prevailing darkness, one might find it difficult to figure out the criminals," he added.

Faridabad Police Commissioner, Vikas Kumar Arora, said that a team from the Crime Branch, along with local police officials and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot and are investigating the case. "The criminals will be arrested soon," he added.

Read More:

  1. Massive Fire In Thermocol Factory In Faridabad, Three Injured
  2. Haryana: Miscreants Open Fire At Dalit Groom While Riding Horse

TAGGED:

FaridabadHaryanaMurderGym

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.