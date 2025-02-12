ETV Bharat / state

Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of Two Army Soldiers Killed In IED Blast Held In Jammu

The wreath laying ceremony was held at Air Force Station in Jammu and attended by top Army officers, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Jammu: A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu on Wednesday to pay tribute to the two soldiers killed in an Improvised Explosive Device blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir the preceding day.

Captain Karamjit Singh and Naik Mukesh Singh lost their lives in the IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday.

Captain Karamjit Singh and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas were part of a patrol unit operating in the volatile Akhnoor sector when the IED explosion occurred.

The wreath laying ceremony was attended by senior military officials, including Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps. Lt Gen Sachdeva laid wreaths at the mortal remains of the two soldiers, honoring their courage and dedication to the nation.

An Army spokesperson also took to X to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers in the line of duty.

“In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, GOC White Knight Corps of the Indian Army laid a wreath at Air Force Station Jammu to pay homage to Bravehearts Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi & Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, who made the supreme sacrifice on 11 February in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” the Army spokesperson said.

IED BLASTLOC IED BLASTARMYJAMMU IED WREATH LAYING

