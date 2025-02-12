ETV Bharat / state

Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of Two Army Soldiers Killed In IED Blast Held In Jammu

Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of Two Army Soldiers Killed In IED Blast Held In Jammu ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu on Wednesday to pay tribute to the two soldiers killed in an Improvised Explosive Device blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir the preceding day.

Captain Karamjit Singh and Naik Mukesh Singh lost their lives in the IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday.

Captain Karamjit Singh and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas were part of a patrol unit operating in the volatile Akhnoor sector when the IED explosion occurred.