Wreath-laying Ceremony Of Soldiers Killed In Doda Encounter Held In Jammu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The solemn ceremony held at Technical Air Force Station Jammu saw Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha besides top civil and security officers paying rich tributes to the fallen soldiers in the Doda encounter. A search operation is underway in the forest area to flush out the hiding terrorists, who carried out the attack, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (L) pays tribute to four soldiers killed in Doda encounter, at Technical Air Force Station Jammu on Tuesday July 16, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (L) pays tribute to four soldiers killed in Doda encounter, at Technical Air Force Station Jammu on Tuesday July 16, 2024 (X/@OfficeOfLGJandK)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Wreath laying ceremony of four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, who were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was held in Jammu at technical Air Force Station on Tuesday.

Floral tributes were paid to the four bravehearts; which include, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay Naruka. Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command,GOC 16 Corps, Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other top civilian and security officers paid rich tributes to the fallen soldiers.

An Army spokesperson said that the encounter in Doda was a fierce battle against terrorism. These soldiers displayed exceptional bravery in the line of duty. They fought valiantly, ensuring the safety of countless civilians in the region. Their heroism is a testament to their unwavering commitment to protecting our nation, the Army said in a statement.

“Dignitaries and officials expressed their deep condolences to the families of the martyrs. Their words offered solace and support during this difficult time. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families, acknowledging the immense loss and sacrifice,” it added.

The encounter broke out late Monday evening in the Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area soon after the Rashtriya Rifles launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

On Tuesday, widespread protests broke out in Jammu against Pakistan based terror outfits over the killing of soldiers. The local political parties also targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for failing to tackle with the militant attacks orchestrated by Pakistan across the border.

